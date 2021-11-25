TL;DR Breakdown:

SHIB has crossed 1 million holders.

The coin has received a wider adoption across several industries.

Shiba Inu community remains confident in the altcoin despite its recent dip.



Shiba Inu just can’t stay out of the headlines. The superstar meme coin has crossed 1 million holders today, a milestone only a few coins ever achieved. This is due to a huge community that deeply believes in the long-term potential of the meme coin.

The massive growth of SHIB since early September has brought a lot of new crypto investors into the market. The Shiba Inu community or the SHIB Army (as they like to call themselves) has shown a strong HODL mindset, as the altcoin didn’t experience a significant sell-off in November’s bear market.

Shiba Inu is always in the limelight

Shiba Inu is one of the top 5 most followed cryptocurrencies on Twitter, even surpassing major coins like Ethereum and Cardano in popularity and community engagement. The number of Shiba Inu holders significantly increased in the 3rd quarter this year. SHIB prices jumped over 900% in October, which caused a massive ‘FOMO’ among investors.

Although the altcoin is down by 10% in the last 7 days, it’s up by more than 1000% since August. The community is also rejecting the term ‘meme coin’ because they believe that the wider adoption and massive popularity of this crypto have transformed it into a blue-chip coin.

SHIB has received industry-wide adoption

There has been wider adoption of SHIB over the last 2 months. The American movie theatre chain, AMC Theaters will be accepting the coin as payments from early 2022. A number of restaurants across Europe and South America have started accepting SHIB as payment.

Last month, a major real estate company in Argentina also started accepting the coin for buying and renting properties. The altcoin also achieved its first listing in South Korea and Singapore this week.

Even major altcoins like Cardano, Solana, or even Dogecoin hasn’t seen such rapid adoption and popularity. Also, Shiba Inu is just two years old. So, this is a truly exceptional growth for any crypto.

The SHIB community’s continuous support has been the key to this so-called ‘meme coin’. The community has seen a lot of scrutinies, rumours, and fake promises in the last few months. Kraken had promised to list Shiba Inu almost 4 weeks ago but still hasn’t come through. The Robinhood rumours also added frustration among the investors.

However, the community remains strong and confident towards the coin, which is driving the number of Shiba Inu holders.