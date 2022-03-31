TL;DR Breakdown

• The Shiba developers indicate that the land plots would be divided into 4 types.

• SHIB group talks in-depth about the digital scheme.

Recently the Shiba Inu developers have announced their progress toward the digital universe. SHIB agents have been working on their Metaverse for a few months now, where they plan to launch various land plots.

The SHIB virtual universe will have over 100000 land plots with 0.2 to 1 Ether. The digital scheme will have many fans willing to boost cryptocurrency trading at any cost.



Shiba Inu describes its digital scheme

The METAVERSE land plots would be divided into four types of properties. Each piece have a unique value that would reach 1 ETH, corresponding to about 100,595 SHIB today.

However, the SHIB virtual universe will not accept its native token, instead allowing customers to pay for properties using ETH due to its stability. Following these revelations, crypto promoters said they did not want to take any risk with the Metaverse.

Shiba lost over 2 percent of its value in the last seven days, leaving the token trading at $0.00002579 today, March 31. The token is ranked 15th for its market price above MATIC and three spaces to outperform Dogecoin

Details about the Shiba Inu virtual universe

There has been speculation about the Shiba Inu group. It was not until today that several details about the project were shown. The virtual scheme will have 100,000 properties divided into several options. But SHIB is looking to partner with other cryptos based on its network to buy properties.

Shiba Inu will also try to release avatar numbers that identify fans who visit his virtual universe. While the scheme looks promising for the virtual market, some programmers like Markus Billy believe that the Shiba universe will waste investors’ time and funds. The Dogecoin founder, Markus Billy, is against the project, dismissing through a tweet that the virtual universe does not meet any goals.

Markus sarcastically quoted all SHIB fans, and the avatars would be a key element in the Metaverse scheme. Markus indicated that the group that makes up SHIB and its followers is inept. Dogecoin has also suffered a bearish streak in the last week, trading at $0.139 with losing 3.23 percent.