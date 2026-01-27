Sharps Technology posts robust Solana staking returns despite volatile markets

Sharps Technology announced it has recorded significant gains from Solana staking activities. The medical company announced that its validator partners have recorded an annualized percentage return of 7% since its inception.

Sharps Technology, a medical device manufacturing company that uses Solana as a strategic treasury asset, has announced it has been recording solid staking gains on Solana since its inception. The firm said that nearly all of its Solana holdings are staked.

Sharps Technology says its partners generate about 7% APY

Sharps Technology announced in a statement released on January 26 that its partners generate about a 7% gross annual return before fees, casting a shadow on the Solana network’s average. The company reported solid gains despite Solana’s recent performance. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Solana is down 7.38% over the last 7 days, despite a 4.43% gain in the last 24 hours. The data also shows that Solana is down 60% from its all-time high of $294 recorded on January 19, 2025 and is trading at $123.84 at the time of this publication.

In January, Sharps Technology announced it had initiated a lock-up agreement with its Strategic Advisor to limit sales of its advisory warrants and any underlying shares. The announcement is Sharps Technology’s first public view of how the Nasdaq-listed medical tool manufacturing firm’s onchain yield strategy is performing.

James Zhang, Strategic Advisor to STSS, credited the strong Solana staking returns due to its “integration with institutional-quality staking infrastructure.” Zhang also said the company’s partnership with leading validator platforms positions it to benefit from the Solana network.

Sharps Technology is trading at $2.17 at the time of this publication. The stock is down 4.87% over the last 5 days and 3.15% over the last month. The stock has declined by over 64% in the last 6 months, according to data from Google Finance.

The news comes after Solana announced it had extended its partnership with Coinbase to oversee the rollout of an institutional-sized Solana validator. Cryptopolitan previously reported that Coinbase will operate the validator through Coinbase Institutional’s infrastructure stack as part of the agreement. The publication also emphasized that Coinbase will be responsible for the validator’s uptime, security, and daily performance.

At the same time, Sharps Technology pledged to contribute a portion of its Solana holdings to the new validator. The partnership will help Sharps Technology to transition from just a Solana treasury company to direct involvement in the network’s decentralized governance.

Sharps partners with Coinbase to pursue custody and liquidity solutions

Sharps Technology and Coinbase already have a history together. The two companies formed a strategic alliance in October 2025 as part of Sharps’s effort to expand its crypto holdings and treasury services. Cryptopolitan reported that Sharp Technology aims to leverage Coinbase Prime’s custody infrastructure and OTC desk products. The report also emphasized that the collaboration shows Sharp Technology’s support for the global adoption of digital assets and commitment to working with regulated digital asset service providers.

Data from Coingecko shows that Sharps Technology holds 1,997,796 Solana, equivalent to 0.323% of Solana’s total supply and worth approximately $250 million. The holdings rank the company fifth among publicly traded companies with the most extensive Solana holdings.

Sharp is not the only publicly traded company with Solana in its books that aspires to transition from a Solana treasury company to a validator operator and a staking yield participant. In fact, the medical device manufacturer has joined an existing bandwagon of similar treasury companies that have shifted to validator operations and staking yield to support valuations amid the crypto meltdown.

Earlier this month, Cryptopolitan reported that peer SOL Strategies launched a liquid staking platform using over 500,000 SOL to increase revenue beyond validator and treasury operations. The small DAT company holds 427,640K SOL.

