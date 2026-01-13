Sharps Technology partners with Coinbase to launch an institutional-grade Solana validator

Sharps Technology has partnered with Coinbase to roll out a Solana validator. Coinbase will operate the validator while Sharps Technology will dedicate a portion of its Solana holdings to the validator.

Sharps Technology, a public company that manufactures medical devices, has partnered with Coinbase Institutional, a custody provider and crypto exchange platform, to expand its presence in the Solana ecosystem. The duo plans to develop an institutional-sized Solana validator (the STSS Validator) as part of Sharps Technology’s long-term game plan to increase its exposure in digital currencies.

Coinbase to honor the agreement by operating the validator

As part of the agreement, Coinbase will operate the validator through Coinbase Institutional’s infrastructure stack. Coinbase will also be responsible for the security, uptime, and day-to-day performance of the validator. On the other hand, Sharps Technology pledged to delegate a portion of its Solana holdings to the new validator.

Data from CoinGecko shows that the company has about 2 million Solana in its books, worth $281.663 million. According to the data, the company ranks 5th among publicly listed companies with the largest Solana treasury holdings. Sharps Technology’s move to jointly establish the validator marks the company’s growth from a Solana Treasury participant to a direct contributor to the operations, decentralization, and security of the Solana blockchain.

According to data from Google Finance, Sharps Technology is up 4.50% today and currently trades at a little under $2. However, the stock has declined by 66% over the last six months.

Sharps Technology already has a pre-existing relationship with Coinbase Institutional, which provides the medical company with custody and trading support. The company has also evolved its contribution in the sector from a treasury company firm to a direct contributor to Solana’s infrastructure.

A recent publication by Cryptopolitan, dated October 2025, indicated that the Nasdaq-listed medical equipment developer had plans to expand its Solana treasury with Coinbase. According to the report, Sharp Technology planned to capitalize on Coinbase Prime’s custody infrastructure and OTC desk products to advance the initiative.

James Zhang, Strategic Advisor to Sharps Technology, stated that the validator serves as an extension of STSS’s commitment to participating in the Solana ecosystem. Ryan Ballantyne, Head of Corporate Client Strategy at Coinbase Institutional, stated that institutions are increasingly developing interests in onchain activities. He added that the role of the companies is to ensure these players enter the space in a streamlined and secure manner. The partnership places Sharps Technology on the list of publicly listed pioneers that combine treasury management with onchain infrastructure and development participation.

The two companies have launched the validator just as institutions invade the ecosystem. Solana’s exchange-traded funds are among the few altcoin ETFs listed in the U.S. today. Data from SosoValue shows that the ETFs launched on December 18 with over $69 million in inflows on their first trading day. The funds have now amassed more than $1 billion in net assets under management and hold 1.43% of Solana’s market capitalization.

The ETFs have not experienced any negative flows since their debut, and since the start of the year, they have seen inflows exceeding $50 million. Data from crypto data aggregator CoinMarketCap shows that Solana is trading at $141.40 as of the time of writing. The cryptocurrency is up 13.57% since the year began and has logged a 1% increase in the last 24 hours.

As institutional investment enters the cryptocurrency ecosystem, analysts predict a positive year for the broader cryptocurrency market. A recent report by Mercado Bitcoin, a Latin American cryptocurrency exchange, highlighted that 2026 will be a significant year for the crypto industry. The exchange released a report that predicts Bitcoin’s market cap will more than double to meet 14% of Gold’s global market cap. The report also highlighted that the year will be big for Altcoin ETFs, including Solana funds.

