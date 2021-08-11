TL;DR Breakdown

• ShareMine founder Jimmy Li promises clean and open crypto mining.

• The ecological mining company wants to promote the Chia token extraction.

One trend that has engulfed crypto mining right now is the ecological model promoted by Elon Musk. Recently, the Tesla CEO, with the creator of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, spoke about BTC mining and how it affects the environment. Based on these discussions on BTC mining, the Bitcoin Mining Council project was born.

Harmful BTC mining had prompted several crypto enthusiasts to create the ShareMine AI. This company has a capital that exceeds 10 million dollars. ShareMine has partnered with Huawei, Alibaba, and the well-established Seagate company.

What is ShareMine, and how can it improve crypto mining?

ShareMine was created in early 2021 and started operations from Singapore in July. The company destined to change crypto mining is supported by Herbert Sim and Jimmy Li. This company aims to break the limits of crypto mining and let anyone in the world use it.

According to the company’s co-founder Herbert Sim, ShareMine promises to be available to novice miners and crypto professionals. This project promises to be ecological, safe, and easy to use from any device prepared for decryption.

ShareMine will join with the clean energy system generated from solar power and hydroelectricity. The company also intends to reuse the residual energy, so its crypto-mining activities do not cease.

Using ShareMine, clients can decrypt various cryptocurrency tokens such as Bitcoin or other new altcoins to the market. The entire mining process will be done from the ShareMine website to verify that it is 100 percent ecological.

ShareMine boosts Chia mining

ShareMine will not stop surprising users participating in its project because it will even allow mining of Chia. The Chia mining work is done through the Chia Cloud Blockchain that uses a proof of work scheme.

It is to be remembered that Chia mining takes advantage of the hard disk storage space and not the energy available in the machine. For ShareMine, it is perfect that Chia has been promoting clean mining for a long time, and that is why they want to adopt it.

Among the advantages that ShareMine gives with Chia, crypto mining is that they will have anchored machines. In this way, users can have wider hash power, preventing their computers from consuming much power. However, according to co-founder Sim, ShareMine will charge a commission, although affordable and transparent.

The ShareMine project is gaining fame, and several BTC mining fans are yearning to join it. The year 2021 may end with a huge mining farm that powers the most important tokens on the market like Bitcoin or Chia.