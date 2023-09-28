Senser Emerges from Stealth with $9.5 Million Seed Round to Revolutionize AIOps

TLDR Senser has unveiled its AIOps platform designed to empower developers and operations teams.

This groundbreaking platform aims to transcend traditional monitoring solutions by harnessing the power of eBPF.

One of Senser’s key objectives is to move beyond the conventional approach of data collection and offer a comprehensive map of an organization’s infrastructure.

Tel Aviv-based Senser, an AIOps platform leveraging eBPF technology, has announced its emergence from stealth, backed by a $9.5 million seed round led by Eclipse and featuring participation from Amdocs and private investors.

Revolutionizing AIOps with eBPF Technology

Senser, a Tel Aviv-based company, has unveiled its AIOps platform designed to empower developers and operations teams with advanced machine learning capabilities to swiftly pinpoint the root causes of outages and service degradations.

This groundbreaking platform aims to transcend traditional monitoring solutions by harnessing the power of eBPF (extended Berkeley Packet Filter) technology, operating within the Linux kernel. eBPF’s unique advantage lies in its ability to seamlessly observe a company’s entire infrastructure, encompassing networking and application traffic, without imposing significant additional overhead.

One of Senser’s key objectives is to move beyond the conventional approach of data collection and offer a comprehensive map of an organization’s infrastructure. This map encompasses diverse elements such as virtual machines in the cloud, on-premises systems, Kubernetes clusters, microservices, and more. Senser’s approach empowers users to dive deep into their infrastructure, with a primary focus on production environments. Instead of relying solely on static dashboards, Senser’s dynamic approach facilitates a holistic understanding of system performance.

Amir Krayden, CEO, and co-founder of Senser emphasized the importance of context in observability, stating, “Can we save time by aiding the DevOps team or the site reliability teams with the ability to look at all this data and look for the unknowns that they’re facing? [The teams are] very used to defining dashboards — and eventually, failures happen because people are not very good at defining perfect dashboards.”

Senser expansion

Senser was co-founded by three individuals with a strong foundation in networking and cloud-native technologies. Amir Krayden, Yuval Lev, and Or Sadeh, who have been friends for 16 years, shared their experiences from serving together in the Israel Defense Forces. Following their military service, they joined DriveNets, a prominent networking company. At DriveNets, they played pivotal roles in building telco hardware routers, integrating cloud-native technologies into the mix.

The complexity of their tasks led to a realization: debugging intricate systems was exceedingly challenging with the tools available at the time. This revelation served as the catalyst for the birth of Senser. With the support of DriveNets CEO Ido Susan, who also became an investor in Senser, the trio embarked on a mission to address the pain points they had experienced firsthand.

Senser’s value proposition lies in its ability to simplify the lives of operations teams by reducing alert fatigue. Traditional tools often inundate users with alerts for every anomaly in a system, leading to information overload. Senser’s approach is distinct in that it focuses on alerting users about significant system events rather than mere symptoms. When an alert is triggered, Senser not only notifies users but also provides context regarding the issue’s severity and its underlying causes. This transparency extends to the system’s decision-making process, ensuring users understand how Senser arrived at its conclusions.

Senser has rapidly expanded its team, currently employing 17 professionals and showing no signs of slowing down. Interestingly, the company is actively recruiting for marketing roles in the United States, signaling a strategic emphasis on enhancing its market presence. Senser recognizes the growing importance of marketing in the modern landscape, where effective storytelling and showcasing a product’s value are paramount.

Lior Susan, founding partner of Eclipse, praised Senser’s approach, highlighting its significance in powering critical applications like industrial 4.0 and outdoor mapping, stating, “Through the underlying use of eBPF and machine learning, Senser is ensuring these apps are performing at the highest levels, while solving problems — like the staggering cost of configuration and maintenance, and the lack of useful insights — in a unique way.”

As Senser continues to make waves in the AIOps and observability space, it is poised to offer organizations a powerful solution for tackling the complexities of modern IT infrastructures.