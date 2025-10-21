Senate Republicans to meet crypto CEOs as bipartisan talks advance.

Senate Republicans are scheduled to meet with top crypto executives next week. This follows a similar meeting between industry leaders and Senate Democrats, signaling a renewed push toward bipartisan consensus on a comprehensive crypto market structure bill.



The meeting aims to keep progress on the crypto bill that would set clear rules for the U.S. market.

Lawmakers work to restart crypto bill after shutdown delays

Lawmakers have spent weeks trying to agree on how to reopen the government, so there is very little time and space to focus on other important issues like crypto regulation. Many offices are short-staffed, meetings are being postponed, and new bills have been sitting untouched.

All the same, the Senate has suddenly become very busy with crypto discussions this week. And the fact that these meetings are still happening in the middle of a shutdown shows just how strongly Democrats and Republicans view digital assets with urgency.

Top leaders from the crypto industry will meet on Wednesday with several Democratic senators to talk about the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. The bill has already passed in the House of Representatives, and the Senate must now review it and decide if it will move it forward. If made law, this new bill will make clear and simple rules for how to define, trade, and manage digital assets in the United States.

The crypto leaders will then meet with Republican senators afterwards to share the details of their discussions with the Democrats and find common ground for both parties.

The CEOs must meet with Democrats to try to come up with fair rules that will protect consumers and still allow room for innovation, especially after a document containing rules for DeFi leaked.

Crypto CEOs push both parties to agree on clear market rules

The crypto industry is working hard to keep the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act moving forward because it shows what counts as a security, what counts as a commodity, and how exchanges should operate under U.S. law. Republican members of the Senate had already drafted the first versions of the bill, but the government shut down and froze most legislative processes before the work moved forward.

Executives from several crypto companies will talk to both Democratic and Republican lawmakers to explain to them how important clear rules are for innovation. Lawmakers will also be able to understand how unclear laws have hurt businesses in the past and how new rules will make the crypto market safer for everyday users.

Policy experts say it will be difficult to pass the bill this year because the midterm elections are getting closer, so Congress will have very little time to focus on complex issues like regulating digital assets. People in the crypto community also fear that the bill will not go through as soon as they had hoped, and the U.S will remain behind other countries that already have clear crypto laws.

Both the Democrats and Republicans know that the only way to make progress with these issues is to work together.

The Democrats want to make sure the bill protects consumers from fraud, prevents money laundering, and avoids conflicts of interest with public officials like President Donald Trump. On the other hand, Republicans want to make sure regulation does not slow down innovation or push companies to move their operations overseas.

Both the Senate Banking Committee and the Senate Agriculture Committee must complete and approve their versions first for the bill to get a vote from the Senate. The Banking Committee has already shown progress, but the Agriculture Committee has yet to release its draft, which means there will be more discussions, more revisions, and likely more delays.

The Blockchain Association’s CEO, Summer Mersinger, said policies can’t depend on the control of one party because they affect everyone in the industry. She explained that both parties must find common ground before the regulations stabilize.

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act will go back to the House of Representatives if the Senate finally passes it. Once both chambers agree on the final wording, it will be sent to President Trump for signing.

