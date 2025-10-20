Crypto leaders to meet senate democrats to discuss market structure reforms.

Top cryptocurrency leaders will meet with Senate Democrats at a roundtable this week to discuss the new rules for the digital asset market. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, and executives from Coinbase, Chainlink, Galaxy, Kraken, Uniswap, Ripple, Circle, among others, will be in attendance.

Democrats want the talks to restart the work on crypto laws that stopped after backlash over a leaked plan to regulate decentralized finance (DeFi). Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett first shared the news on X, stating that Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) will lead the private meeting. The goal is to resume talks with the cryptocurrency industry after weeks of tension with Republican lawmakers.

Crypto executives join senators to discuss new market structure rules

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will lead the meeting together with other Democratic senators, including Senators Cory Booker from New Jersey, Mark Warner from Virginia, and John Hickenlooper from Colorado. Gillibrand has consistently advocated for the government to engage in open discussions and talks about practical solutions with the cryptocurrency industry.

The roundtable will feature Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, and Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams.

Others joining are Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty; Circle’s Chief Strategy Officer, Dante Disparte; Solana Policy Institute President, Katie Smith; Jito’s Chief Legal Officer, Rebecca Rettig; and a16z Crypto’s General Counsel, Miles Jennings.

Their presence highlights the significant impact of government decisions on various aspects of the industry, and reports indicate that there will be even more guests before the meeting.

Lawmakers want to know everything about cryptocurrency trading and decentralized systems, as well as how to protect users without hindering innovation. Many companies have relocated their operations overseas because the US lacks clear rules that enable them to compete fairly.

Company leaders will use this opportunity to express their concerns about the current rules and offer practical suggestions on how the government can provide solutions without hindering progress.

Senate Democrats seek common ground after DeFi proposal backlash

The tension in Washington started when Democratic lawmakers leaked a draft that suggested new rules for decentralized finance. The document proposed that the government treat developers and operators who build or run DeFi websites and apps as “digital asset intermediaries.” They would have to follow the same rules as big financial companies and trading exchanges.

The crypto industry stated that the draft went too far and did not adequately consider how DeFi systems actually work, as most of them are open-source and run automatically through code. Developers said the proposal forces small creators and coders to meet rules that were never designed for them, which could “ban” decentralized apps in the United States.

The Blockchain Association and the Digital Chamber of Commerce have even asked lawmakers to sit down with experts and discuss the technology before making any decisions. They stated that the language in the draft was unclear and could potentially hinder innovation if the government does not revise it.

These groups argued that the US should not push developers away to other countries with easier regulations, and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong even called the draft “a bad idea.” He said policymakers really don’t understand the technology.

Miles Jennings, General Counsel for a16z Crypto, agreed with Armstrong and stated that innovation will likely shift to Europe or Asia, where the rules are clearer, if the US does not establish a strong and fair legal framework.

Senate Democrats agreed to the meeting to demonstrate that they can listen and seek common ground. The discussions could foster a more open and respectful dialogue between lawmakers and Republicans, and also inform how regulators develop future policies.

