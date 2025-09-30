SEC’s Atkins and CFTC say crypto oversight is top priority

The US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, Paul Atkins, revealed that the agency has prioritized crypto as their main focus in a Monday, September 29, roundtable event.

This event aimed to coordinate policy projects with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Notably, the CFTC and the SEC are two of the primary financial regulatory bodies in the US.

Regarding the rules governing the digital asset markets in the US, both agencies have been assigned important roles in regulating this critical sector. To break this down, the SEC will oversee crypto securities, and the CFTC is expected to receive more authority from Congress to oversee most digital asset transactions.

The SEC and the CFTC aim to join forces to enhance crypto regulations

Paul Atkins and Acting Chairman Caroline Pham of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission demonstrated their commitment to clear boundaries between securities and commodities. According to them, this will ease the operation of firms or apps across both areas without encountering problems.

For this goal to succeed, Atkins needed the two financial regulators to join forces. In a statement, he argued that the two agencies must work together.

The chairman made these remarks while speaking to financial compliance lawyers and industry spokespersons at the SEC headquarters in Washington.

However, for both agencies to work together smoothly, the SEC’s leader further emphasized the importance of establishing a strong system. On the other hand, Caroline Pham remarked, “It’s a new day, and the turf war is over.”

In the meantime, it is worth noting that, although it is rare for these two agencies, which usually display differing opinions, to showcase such strong emotions, the CFTC still lacks a permanent leader.

Concerning the CFTC’s permanent leader, sources have emphasized the importance of their presence, arguing that this will ensure the agency’s strategic choices remain stable even in the face of possible management changes.

To address these concerns, Pham mentioned that individuals need not be afraid, uncertain, or doubtful about what the CFTC is doing. This is because the agency is progressing very well, she added. This statement was in reference to the popular acronym from the crypto community.

Atkins praised Pham’s leadership skills at CFTC, noting that with these skills, their alliance on crypto-related initiatives is moving full-speed ahead.

Atkins sparks hope for a new turn in the crypto space with significant development

Earlier, reporters had questioned Atkins about President Donald Trump’s intentions in the crypto ecosystem. Respondingly, the commissioner stated that Trump got things in motion and pointed out his recent plan to sign a market structure bill by the end of 2025. He concluded that they would see how that turned out.

Atkins added that the SEC will pay attention to asset tokenization, but warned it may take a “year or two” to implement the appropriate regulations around this area. Based on his argument, the possibilities are almost limitless.

The commissioner also quashed speculation of an SEC-CFTC merger, referring to such talk as “imaginative.” Monday’s roundtable discussion was a follow-up SEC event about the cryptocurrency world, and this time it showcased more cooperation between agencies, featuring digital assets and blockchain experts from companies like Kraken and Crypto. Com, Polymarket, Kalshi, and Robinhood Markets participated in the panels.

