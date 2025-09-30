🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
CFTCU.S. SEC

SEC’s Atkins and CFTC say crypto oversight is top priority

2 mins read
823131

Contents

1. The SEC and the CFTC aim to join forces to enhance crypto regulations
2. Atkins sparks hope for a new turn in the crypto space with significant development
Share link:

In this post:

  • The SEC Chairman, Atkins, says that crypto is the top priority as the US SEC and CFTC align their policies.
  • The SEC and CFTC are working together to clarify rules.
  • New crypto regulations, like for asset tokenization, will take time.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, Paul Atkins, revealed that the agency has prioritized crypto as their main focus in a Monday, September 29, roundtable event.

This event aimed to coordinate policy projects with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Notably, the CFTC and the SEC are two of the primary financial regulatory bodies in the US.

Regarding the rules governing the digital asset markets in the US, both agencies have been assigned important roles in regulating this critical sector. To break this down, the SEC will oversee crypto securities, and the CFTC is expected to receive more authority from Congress to oversee most digital asset transactions.

The SEC and the CFTC aim to join forces to enhance crypto regulations

Paul Atkins and Acting Chairman Caroline Pham of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission demonstrated their commitment to clear boundaries between securities and commodities. According to them, this will ease the operation of firms or apps across both areas without encountering problems.

For this goal to succeed, Atkins needed the two financial regulators to join forces. In a statement, he argued that the two agencies must work together.

The chairman made these remarks while speaking to financial compliance lawyers and industry spokespersons at the SEC headquarters in Washington.

See also  Solana's Pacifica passes Jupiter and Drift Protocol while still in beta stage

However, for both agencies to work together smoothly, the SEC’s leader further emphasized the importance of establishing a strong system. On the other hand, Caroline Pham remarked, “It’s a new day, and the turf war is over.” 

In the meantime, it is worth noting that, although it is rare for these two agencies, which usually display differing opinions, to showcase such strong emotions, the CFTC still lacks a permanent leader. 

Concerning the CFTC’s permanent leader, sources have emphasized the importance of their presence, arguing that this will ensure the agency’s strategic choices remain stable even in the face of possible management changes.

To address these concerns, Pham mentioned that individuals need not be afraid, uncertain, or doubtful about what the CFTC is doing. This is because the agency is progressing very well, she added. This statement was in reference to the popular acronym from the crypto community. 

Atkins praised Pham’s leadership skills at CFTC, noting that with these skills, their alliance on crypto-related initiatives is moving full-speed ahead.

Atkins sparks hope for a new turn in the crypto space with significant development 

Earlier, reporters had questioned Atkins about President Donald Trump’s intentions in the crypto ecosystem. Respondingly, the commissioner stated that Trump got things in motion and pointed out his recent plan to sign a market structure bill by the end of 2025. He concluded that they would see how that turned out.

See also  Ethereum whales continue to accumulate as wallets receive $1.19B ETH

Atkins added that the SEC will pay attention to asset tokenization, but warned it may take a “year or two” to implement the appropriate regulations around this area. Based on his argument, the possibilities are almost limitless.  

The commissioner also quashed speculation of an SEC-CFTC merger, referring to such talk as “imaginative.” Monday’s roundtable discussion was a follow-up SEC event about the cryptocurrency world, and this time it showcased more cooperation between agencies, featuring digital assets and blockchain experts from companies like Kraken and Crypto. Com, Polymarket, Kalshi, and Robinhood Markets participated in the panels.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan