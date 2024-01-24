Loading...

SEC intensifies legal demands on Ripple in ongoing case

2 mins read
SEC

Most read

BlackRock signals Paradigm shift with 84.9% Bitcoin allocation

Joint status report reveals ongoing dispute between SEC and Binance Holdings Ltd

Rollbit Price Prediction 2024-2033: Is It Time To Buy RLB?

BRICS & Bitcoin: The duo set to dethrone the dollar in 2024 – Morgan Stanley

Tezos Price Prediction 2024-2033: How High can XTZ Rise?

Contents
1. SEC’s argument for document production
2. Ripple’s counterarguments and concerns
Share link:

TL;DR

  • The SEC has filed a motion demanding that Ripple produce financial documents and details of post-complaint XRP sales.
  • The request includes audited financial statements for 2022 and 2023 and contracts related to XRP sales.
  • The SEC asserts these documents are vital for determining remedies and assessing potential violations.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has intensified its demands against Ripple, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency sphere. The SEC has filed a new motion to compel Ripple to produce financial documents and details of post-complaint XRP sales contracts. This recent development marks a significant escalation in the SEC’s legal strategy as it scrutinizes Ripple’s operations.

SEC’s argument for document production

The SEC’s latest filing, submitted to Judge Sarah Netburn of the Southern District of New York, specifically requests Ripple to provide audited financial statements for 2022 and 2023, along with all contracts related to XRP sales to non-employee parties since the initial complaint. The SEC argues that these documents are crucial for determining appropriate remedies in the case. They assert that Ripple’s financial activities and sales contracts post-complaint are relevant for assessing potential violations and formulating effective remedies.

The Commission has countered Ripple’s objections by stating that the company’s ongoing sales and financial condition are pivotal in understanding the full scope of the case. The SEC’s insistence on these documents reflects its commitment to thoroughly investigating and remedying potential regulatory breaches.

Ripple’s counterarguments and concerns

In response, Ripple has vehemently opposed the SEC’s motion, challenging both the timing and relevance of the requests. The company contends that the SEC had sufficient opportunity to request this information during the discovery phase of the litigation. Ripple accuses the SEC of seeking to introduce a new phase of litigation, which it views as unwarranted and unnecessary.

Furthermore, Ripple argues that the information sought by the SEC, particularly regarding its recent sales and financial condition, does not directly impact the court’s decision-making process regarding remedies. They express concerns that the SEC’s approach could lead to a protracted and redundant re-litigation of the case. Ripple emphasizes that such a move could disrupt the judicial process and impose undue burdens on all parties involved.

The SEC’s intensified legal stance against Ripple carries significant implications for the company and the broader cryptocurrency market. Ripple’s defense and the outcome of this case could set a precedent for how cryptocurrency companies are regulated and scrutinized under U.S. securities laws. Market participants are closely watching the outcome of this legal battle, as it could influence future regulatory approaches towards digital assets.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Mutuma Maxwell

Maxwell especially enjoys penning pieces about blockchain and cryptocurrency. He started his venture into blogging in 2020, later focusing on the world of cryptocurrencies. His life's work is to introduce the concept of decentralization to people worldwide.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Bitcoin
#Bitcoin News
2 mins read

BlackRock signals Paradigm shift with 84.9% Bitcoin allocation

Binance
#Industry News
2 mins read

Joint status report reveals ongoing dispute between SEC and Binance Holdings Ltd

BRICS
#Industry News
3 mins read

BRICS & Bitcoin: The duo set to dethrone the dollar in 2024 – Morgan Stanley

Solana
#Industry News
2 mins read

Solana’s price behavior: Analyst bluntz capital eyes $70s target

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan