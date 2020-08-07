A new public statement has confirmed that Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will maintain her office with the agency for the second term. The SEC Commissioner Peirce, who is popularly referred to as Crypto Mom, is best known in the cryptocurrency industry for her efforts in advocating for developments that concern digital currencies.

US SEC Commissioner Peirce office lasts until 2025

In a voice vote on Thursday, the United States Senate confirmed the second work term for Peirce at SEC, after being nominated sometime in June this year. Both SEC Commissioner Peirce and Caroline Crenshaw were appointed back to the agency, as their nomination was cleared by the Senate Banking Committee, reportedly on Wednesday.

Peirce was appointed into office in 2018 – a work term that later expired in 2020. However, precisely on June 5, Cryptopolitan reported that SEC Commissioner Peirce was renominated by the US president, Donald Trump, and was granted an additional 18 months until the Senates’ response. She was among the ten people recommended to the Senate so as to work with the agency.

The Crypto Mom

In a public statement, SEC commissioners Elad Roisman and Allison Herren Lee, including the chairman Jay Clayton congratulated Peirce and Crenshaw, by saying:

We congratulate Hester and Caroline on their Senate confirmations. On behalf of our 4,500 dedicated colleagues, we applaud their long-standing commitment to investors and look forward to their continued work to advance the SEC’s vital mission of protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitating capital formation.

Peirce is fondly called ‘Crypto Mom’ due to her activeness in advocating for development that is favorable to the development of cryptocurrencies. In addition to writing a dissenting statement on SEC rejection of Bitcoin and Treasury Investment Trust in the US, the SEC Commissioner Peirce had also proposed a safe harbor for entities that conduct token sales.