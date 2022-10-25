SeaCoast Will Host $COAST Token Sale on October 25th

Madrid, Spain, 25th October, 2022, Chainwire

SeaCoast, the maritime startup using web3 technology to pioneer new ways of exploring the world’s waterways, has announced its public token sale. The event will commence on October 25, giving members of the public their first opportunity to purchase $COAST tokens.

The $COAST token will sit at the heart of the nautical ecosystem SeaCoast is developing, centered around curated data of waterways and inlets. This will enable explorers to access rich and up-to-date information that enhances their interactions with local touchpoints.

SeaCoast has developed a trio of applications to support this goal in the form of ShoreView, PortView, and PaperBoat. Together, the apps unlock new ways of interacting with coastal resources while rewarding human curators for the knowledge they share.

ShoreView is a virtual assistant that facilitates coastal navigation through augmented reality and shows the user in real time both what they see and what is invisible to the naked eye. PortView facilitates mooring boats using augmented reality and audio assistance. It is the maritime equivalent to Google Maps’ “how to get there” function since 70% of accidents with rented boats occur at the point of mooring. PaperBoat is a mooring reservation manager that serves as the Booking.com of sailing.

“We do not think of tokens as a possibility to capture resources, but as a way from which we can promote some services and boost the recurrence of users on the platform,” says Jose Manuel Arnaiz, CEO of the company and founder of Jazztel, DigiMobil and a dozen of other companies.

As a matter of fact, the $COAST token rewards users who share the information they acquire when navigating or discovering places along the coast. Tokens are earned by sharing geo-referenced elements that can then appear on augmented reality maps for other users. The more information about coastal areas that is shared on the platform, the more users will earn as tokens and will level up to obtain various rewards. These can range from priority access to marinas or buoys to discounts at local venues and invitations to events.

About SeaCoast

SeaCoast is harnessing web3 technologies, including tokenization and blockchain, to revolutionize the way people interact with the world’s coastlines. From sailors to ramblers, anyone who interacts with the world’s waterways, including canals, coastlines, and harbors, can contribute to SeaCoast’s trifecta of apps and earn rewards for the valuable data they supply. The $COAST token aligns incentives between participants and accelerates the augmented reality future that SeaCoast is building.

Learn more: https://seacoast.app/

