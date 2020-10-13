The Satoshi cruise ship was assembled by P&O Cruises Australia and named after Bitcoin’s creator. Now, this gigantic cruise ship will become the meetinghouse for crypto companies and digital nomads alike.

The cruise ship was built in 1991 with the name “Pacific Dawn.” According to new information, Satoshi will now float with a thrilling and suitable purpose. A corporation dedicated to constructing floating houses, named Ocean Builders, wants to build a place to live in the sea. This place will be a hub for digital nomads and entrepreneurs.

Crypto corporations will have the opportunity to check their technologies or inventions in a meticulous area. Chad Elwartowski, the COO of Ocean Builders, is a Bitcoin entrepreneur and a major financier in this project. Elwartowski’s notion is to build a technology center in Panama. The objective is to create a way of living at sea that is sustainable, besides drawing new frontiers.

The Satoshi cruise will offer residential vacation rentals to incorporate environments for technological investigation and workplace spaces. The cruise will also have spaces for cafes, gyms, bars, night-clubs, and salons. The commercial spaces will be run by individual companies that want to work and live abroad.



The Director of Operations for Ocean Builders said that the cruise ship would be in the Mediterranean Sea on November 4th, 2020. He also reported that Columbia Cruise Services operates the ship called Satoshi in honor of Bitcoin’s creator.

Satoshi cruise prices from $ 25K – $ 50K

The Satoshi cruise ship will auction its cabins to residents and clients from November 5th to the 28th. The cruise ship will auction 200 cabins out of 777 in total; families will be placed with rooms with ocean views or balconies. This will allow clients to obtain full possession of their cabin, where they will pay a monthly cost to cover their additional expenses.



The cruise ship, Satoshi, will be available in 2021.