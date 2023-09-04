Sanctions drive BRICS unity as Russia relations deepen

TL;DR Breakdown

Amidst the chaotic global energy landscape, the bond among BRICS nations seems to have only grown stronger, largely due to Western sanctions against Russia. The implications of these sanctions, which were a direct response to Russia’s Ukraine invasion, have reverberated beyond Moscow’s curtailed oil revenue. They have inadvertently nudged BRICS closer together, solidifying their alliance further.

The Unintended Consequences of Western Sanctions

While the West’s intent was to penalize Russia, these actions have further coalesced BRICS members and even led to the inclusion of other nations into their fold. The group—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—recently welcomed Iran, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Ethiopia, and Egypt during a summit in Johannesburg.

Following the sanctions, both India and China have significantly amplified their Russian oil imports, sidestepping the US dollar for alternate currencies. This is in line with BRICS’ overt challenge to the dollar’s hegemony. China, especially, is on a mission to proliferate the usage of its native currency, the renminbi.

The undercurrent of discontent against the U.S. administration’s persistent sanctions is palpable. Nations are actively seeking ways to counterbalance the might of G7 or even G20, and BRICS appears to be the frontrunner in this endeavor.

Is the Dollar’s Dominance Truly Challenged?

However, assertions of BRICS replacing the dollar might be far-fetched. Especially when considering that currencies in influential nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE remain staunchly pegged to the dollar. Contrary to BRICS’ aspirations, the greenback’s replacement in global trade seems like a distant, if not implausible, dream.

That said, the G7’s imposition of a price cap on Russian oil has made notable inroads in restraining Russia’s financial influx from oil sales. Despite market indicators suggesting that a majority of Russian crude and fuel exports from Baltic and Black Sea regions exceed the imposed $60 cap, the US Treasury deems the strategy a success. Their objective remains twofold: harnessing Russia’s natural resources while concurrently curbing President Vladimir Putin’s revenue stream.

While the energy dynamics continue to evolve and BRICS nations deepen their ties, the global repercussions of these sanctions extend beyond mere energy revenues. BRICS, once seen as just an economic coalition of emerging nations, is now fast becoming a potent alliance, directly challenging Western dominance. It remains to be seen how these geopolitical moves play out, but one thing is clear: the world’s balance of power is shifting, and BRICS is at its epicenter.

The world watches with bated breath, for these are not merely economic tussles but signify deeper geopolitical currents that might define the next era of global relations. Western nations, especially the G7, need to introspect if their strategies are yielding the desired outcomes or inadvertently creating a formidable counterforce in BRICS.

