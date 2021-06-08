TL;DR Breakdown

In another significant development for the cryptocurrency space, more sports organizations are announcing their digital currency adoption as San Jose Sharks becomes the latest sporting team to add support for several cryptocurrencies.

Jonathan Becher, president of San Jose Sharks, a professional ice hockey team based in San Jose, California, via his official Twitter handle, disclosed the adoption of digital currency including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, amongst others by the team.

Initially we'll accept cryptocurrency for season tickets, suite leases, and partnerships. Other use cases – including single-game tickets, F&B, and merch – will be evaluated over time #SJsharks https://t.co/EobIiv3buo — Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) June 7, 2021

According to him, from next season the team will accept digital assets as a medium of payment for several services, including season tickets, suite leases, and corporate sponsorships. Adding that other use-case would be added shortly.

Becher also disclosed that San Jose Sharks’ decision to accept digital currency was based on PayPal’s move into cryptocurrency. He stated that PayPal’s move cleared their doubts and made them feel more comfortable accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment.

BitPay to facilitate San Jose Sharks crypto adoption

San Jose Sharks also disclosed that its partnership with crypto payments service BitPay would enable it to accept digital assets.

As a result of the partnership with BitPay, the California-based ice hockey team can now adopt several digital currencies, namely Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin and Wrapped Bitcoin.

Also, the ice hockey team will add support for five different stablecoins, namely GUSD, BUSD, DAI, PAX, and USDC. Notably, BitPay would enable San Jose Sharks to receive crypto payments directly.

Becher, while responding to a Twitter user who asked if the San Jose Sharks has plans to launch non-fungible token (NFT) or any other types of crypto-related collectibles, hinted that the team was embracing blockchain because he believes blockchain would have a major impact on the future of sports and entertainment industry.

Perhaps. I do think the blockchain will have more of an impact on sports & entertainment than people realize. — Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) June 7, 2021

Other major sports organization that had adopted crypto

It is important to note that San Jose Sharks team joins the likes of Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Oakland Athletics, Southampton football club and other major sports teams that have adopted Bitcoin.

While the San Jose Sharks is the first-ever National Hockey League team to accept digital currency, Sacramento Kings were the first major sports team to accept Bitcoin when they allowed it to pay for merchandise and tickets.