Samsung rolls out Galaxy S26 on Feb. 25 with AI upgrades to rival Apple

Samsung Electronics has officially confirmed that its next‑generation Galaxy S26 flagship lineup will debut at a global Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25 in San Francisco.

The announcement sets the stage for Samsung’s biggest challenge yet to Apple’s smartphone dominance, as the Korean tech giant is placing greater emphasis on artificial intelligence and software smarts rather than just traditional hardware improvements.

Rather than just responding to commands, the phone’s AI will learn from how people use their devices and offer more useful suggestions and tools. Samsung is working to enhance these capabilities for the Galaxy S26 and to provide users with a wider range of AI options. Many Galaxy AI features currently use Google’s Gemini platform for their information. But even so, Samsung is also looking to partner with other AI suppliers such as OpenAI and Perplexity AI to expand its AI ecosystem.

Choi Won-Joon, Samsung’s president and chief operating officer of its mobile division, said yesterday that it is willing to work with any AI partner that can provide the most effective user experience. It demonstrates that Samsung wants its smartphones to make more intelligent suggestions than serve as communication devices.

Samsung is investing in its AI capabilities to be at least as (or better) functional as the AI tools that Apple has been incorporating into its own products.

New privacy display and hardware improvements stand out

Although the Galaxy S26 is expected to resemble the latest Galaxy S models, Samsung is introducing new features intended to enhance personal privacy and the user experience.

Among the most notable additions is a built-in privacy display that prevents people nearby from seeing the screen. This technology limits the viewing angle by blocking side views.

Though the same effects can be achieved with special screen protectors, Samsung seems to have included this feature right on the phone’s display, making it more user-friendly and efficient.

Samsung is expected to include hardware upgrades such as faster processors, improved cameras, and better battery performance. Such upgrades align with Samsung’s strategy of keeping its flagship phones competitive with Apple’s iPhone and other premium Android devices.

While Apple recently introduced major design changes and an ultra-thin model in its latest lineup, Samsung seems more focused on enhancing functionality and intelligence than on dramatic updates to the phone’s appearance, which is the biggest difference between the two.

Galaxy S26 strengthens Samsung’s push to compete with Apple

Even as the company develops advanced folding devices, the Galaxy S series remains Samsung’s most important smartphone lineup. Foldable models like the Galaxy Z Fold and experimental products like the TriFold showcase Samsung’s engineering prowess, but they still post lower sales than traditional smartphones.

This is why every Galaxy S launch is so significant to Samsung’s business. These phones reach far more people and drive more sales than foldable models. A successful Galaxy S26 launch would open opportunities for Samsung to attract new customers and help retain existing customers planning an upgrade.

The company could also post a promotion after Feb. 25, with new accessories like wireless earbuds or other connected device products to go with the Galaxy S26. These products help shore up Samsung’s larger ecosystem and make its smartphones more attractive for end consumers who have many Samsung products to choose from.

Samsung’s focus on AI follows the emerging role of AI as a primary battleground in the smartphone business. Samsung and Apple are both racing to make their devices smarter, more helpful, and more personalized.

With the Galaxy S26, Samsung also bets that higher-level AI, privacy, and consistent hardware upgrades would support its strong competition with Apple’s latest iPhones.