iPhone 18 Pro leak hints at Dynamic Island redesign.

Will the next iPhone series actually alter the Dynamic Island? That appears to be the case.

The iPhone 18 lineup specs have leaked, showing possible updates to the Dynamic Island. A display leak hints that certain Apple iPhone 18 models will have a surprising new design.

Leaker Digital Chat Station shared recent details about the possible iPhone 18 lineup on Weibo, reported by 9to5Mac. The frequent leaker’s report shares size and specs for four phones: iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone 18 leaks point to two Dynamic Island designs

The Dynamic Island is where it becomes more intriguing. The iPhone 18 series might feature two distinct Dynamic Island styles.

The leaker says the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 will keep the usual Dynamic Island design. This likely indicates no changes from the current versions.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max might feature a smaller pill-shaped Dynamic Island.

But online reports disagree on the design. Some say the new Dynamic Island will be smaller but retain its pill shape. Others claim it will be a simple hole-punch near the top-left corner.

The new cutout design will be exclusive to the 18 Pro models. The base iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 will not have it.

The iPhone 18 models will have the same screen sizes as the iPhone 17 line. Apple appears to be keeping the display sizes unchanged this year.

The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro will feature 6.27 inch screens along with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dynamic Island.

And the iPhone Air 2 will feature a 6.55 inch display. According to the leaked information, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature the largest display, measuring 6.86 inches.

Reports late last year indicated that the iPhone Air sold worse than other iPhone 17 models. In October, Apple reduced production orders for the iPhone Air while increased orders for other iPhone 17 models.

iPhone 17 sales dominate rivals in China

According to recent reports, Apple sold more than double the number of iPhone 17 units in China compared to the combined total of top tier models from Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo.

Tipster Ice Universe on X reported that Apple sold about 17.27 million iPhone 17 units in China by mid January 2026. The total covers the iPhone 17, Pro, and Pro Max models in under four months.

In contrast, sales of rival leading smartphones are much lower. The Xiaomi 17 series, featuring the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, sold around 3.08 million units. The Huawei Mate 80 series sold 2.06 million units. The Vivo X300 and Oppo Find X9 series sold about 1.16 million and 0.91 million units, respectively.

The data indicates that Apple’s newest iPhones outsold all leading domestic high-end models in China during the same period. The unofficial data indicates high demand for premium iPhones in this series.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series and other new leading smartphones are due later this year. It is unclear how long Apple can keep up this speed.

The iPhone 18 recent leak lacks updates on the foldable iPhone, which is set to debut alongside the iPhone 18 series.

Rumors and leaks about the iPhone 18 will continue to circulate online. The iPhone 18 lineup will launch in eight months, during Apple’s next major annual events.

