Russian pawnshops to give loans against crypto collateral

A pawnshop chain in Russia may soon start offering loans using cryptocurrency as collateral, with plans to accept other digital assets in the future.

The announcement comes amid efforts to properly regulate crypto transactions in the country, which already recognizes Bitcoin as property but intends to expand the legal definition.

Russian pawnbrokers mull launching loans secured by crypto

Mosgorlombard (MGKL) group, a pawnshop operator in the Russian Federation, unveiled that it is considering issuing crypto-backed loans.

It intends to start lending against cryptocurrency and eventually add similar assets to the list of accepted collateral, such as tokens, digital collectibles, in-game coins, and other types of virtual property.

In a press release published on its website, the company emphasized it’s going to first consult the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) regarding the applicable rules.

According to Mosgorlombard CEO Alexey Lazutin, the admission of pawnshops to the crypto space will help increase its transparency and legitimacy, while reducing the risks of illegal digital transactions.

It will also create conditions for the development of new financial products, the executive added. Quoted by leading Russian crypto news outlet Bits.media on Tuesday, he stated:

“We see a demand from borrowers for a broader range of property categories accepted as collateral, including digital currencies. The widespread adoption of accepting digital assets as collateral in the pawnshop market will increase their options and promote financial inclusion.”

Lazutin made it clear that MGKL views the opportunity to issue loans secured by crypto as a means to grow the group’s market share.

“As part of our overall business development and digitalization strategy, and in response to modern demands, we are introducing products and technologies that will expand our range of services and, consequently, our client base,” he elaborated.

Using crypto as collateral is not a new idea for the sector globally, the Russian media report noted. An Indian pawnshop chain called Unicas offers loans secured by cryptocurrency, and in the U.K., Suros Capital accepts non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for lending up to £2 million.

Russia is on the brink of legalizing crypto operations

The Russian Federation is preparing to comprehensively regulate cryptocurrency transactions and related activities in 2026, after last year proved pivotal for its policy on the matter.

Financial regulators in Moscow have been gradually abandoning their opposition to allowing the circulation of decentralized digital currencies in the Russian economy.

In March 2025, the Central Bank of Russia proposed an experimental legal regime for crypto payments and investments, and two months later, it authorized the offering of crypto derivatives.

At the end of December, the monetary authority published a brand-new regulatory concept, recognizing digital currencies like Bitcoin as “monetary assets.”

A bill implementing the changes has already been drafted at the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, and is expected to be adopted by July 1.

Until now, the framework regulating the space was limited to the Law “On Digital Financial Assets,” which focuses on tokens issued inside Russia, and the legislation that legalized crypto mining in 2024.

Cryptocurrency has been recognized as property only as part of amendments to the country’s criminal code and criminal procedural code, and mainly for the purpose of seizure by the state and within various court proceedings.

Meanwhile, interest in crypto as a means of payment and investment has been growing. Russia’s state-run social security fund admitted last week it has been receiving a growing number of inquiries about pension payments in cryptocurrency.

