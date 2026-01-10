People ask about pensions in crypto, Russia’s social fund reveals

Russians have started inquiring about pension payments using cryptocurrency, the country’s state-run social security fund has admitted.

The agency reported this week on the requests for information received throughout the past year, and crypto was among the main topics listed.

Russian citizens want to know if they can have a crypto pension

People in the Russian Federation are increasingly interested in finding out if getting their pensions paid in cryptocurrency is a viable option.

That’s according to Russia’s Pension and Social Insurance Fund (SFR), which took to Telegram on Saturday to share the more unusual inquiries it received in 2025.

Some of the less serious calls to the fund’s single contact center included queries about the working hours of Father Frost, Russia’s equivalent to Santa Claus, on New Year’s Eve.

One came from a husband who wanted to know if his wife is entitled to a pension supplement if she puts up with his bad temper.

Then, someone turned to the call center with a plea to help them remember the full name of a favorite musician, which they used as a password.

The funny part aside, modern trends were well represented in citizens’ questions, and the government agency running the fund acknowledged in its post on the popular messenger.

Quoted by the official Russian news agency TASS, it highlighted:

“Many people inquired about whether it was possible to receive their pension in cryptocurrency and if mining income would be taken into account when calculating social benefits.”

Customer service specialists politely explained that all payments are currently made exclusively in Russian rubles, the Social Fund noted.

The agents also reminded callers that the taxation of digital assets such as Bitcoin falls entirely within the responsibilities of the Federal Tax Service (FNS).

According to the compiled statistical data, the SFR received around 37 million calls in 2025, which lasted a total of 500 million minutes.

Most of them were still focused on benefits, pensions, and maternity capital payments, although inquiries outside the social sphere are becoming more regular, the fund remarked.

Russia pushes its digital ruble for pensions and salaries

Russian authorities plan to properly regulate crypto transactions by July 2026, after last year brought a significant change in Moscow’s attitude towards decentralized digital money, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

In the spring of 2025, financial regulators proposed the establishment of a special legal regime for the use of digital coins in cross-border settlements and for crypto investments.

In December, the Bank of Russia made it clear it wants to replace the “experimental” arrangement with a permanent and comprehensive regulatory framework for the market.

While its new approach envisages recognizing cryptocurrencies as “currency assets,” these will likely remain unavailable for domestic payments. The ruble is still the only legal tender in the country by law.

Russia is also preparing for a full-scale launch of a digital version of the national fiat this year, which will be carried out in several stages, with the first one scheduled to begin in September.

This past December, the federal government approved a list of expenditures that can be covered using the central bank digital currency (CBDC) that has been under development and testing for a few years now.

Among the budget payments that can be made using the new incarnation of the Russian ruble are social security transfers, including pensions, as well as salaries and other payments in the public sector.

According to a notice published by the Ministry of Finance, the state-backed coin issued by the Bank of Russia will be employed for such transfers only at the explicit request of the respective recipients.

