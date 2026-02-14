Russia’s external debt hits 20-year high at over $60 billion

The Russian Federation’s external public debt has surpassed the $60-billion mark for the first time in two decades, official data showed.

While Moscow claims it’s one of the lowest among developed nations, analysts warn to watch for its ratio against the size of the economy.

Russia debt reaches level unseen since 2006

Amid a costly war against neighboring Ukraine and Western sanctions, Russia’s sovereign debt to foreign creditors is at its highest point for the past 20 years.

Stats released by the Ministry of Finance revealed that, as of February 1, the external debt of the Russian government amounted to $61.9 billion.

RIA Novosti noticed that the $60-billion threshold hasn’t been this high since the distant 2006, when the indicator stood at $76.5 billion on January 1.

A year later, the national debt dropped to $52 billion, the news agency recalled, and remained below $60 billion until now.

It was just $39.7 billion in early 2011, Forbes Russia noted in an article, quoting the data that appeared on the Minfin’s website just before the weekend.

The external public debt is owed by the federal government, local authorities and public agencies to other states, foreign banks and international institutions. It excludes private sector obligations.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) estimated the country’s total external debt at $319.8 billion as of January 1, 2026. Its calculations show that the figure rose by 10.4% since the beginning of 2025.

According to the regulator, the $30-billion increase is largely due to positive revaluation of liabilities in the sectors of the Russian economy and the banking system, as a result of the strengthening of the ruble.

Quoted by the business daily Kommersant, the monetary authority also highlighted growth in debt financing attracted by Russian firms as another contributing factor.

Moscow maintains its debt is among the lowest

The media reports referred to a recent statement by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who pointed out in December that the national debt is “one of the lowest among developed countries.”

The head of the executive power emphasized that this allows Russia to continue to implement government projects and advance towards development goals.

It also helps it to fulfill social obligations to its citizens and cover the needs of the military, Mishustin added. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will enter its fifth year on February 24.

Meanwhile, experts interviewed by the official TASS news agency tried to downplay the importance of the debt increase, putting an emphasis on Russia’s debt-to-GDP ratio.

“The government’s foreign currency debt has increased slightly, but not by a critical amount,” said Alexander Abramov, head of the Laboratory for Analysis of Institutions and Financial Markets at the Presidential Academy, a Russian public university.

Abramov believes this was mainly due to the issuing of yuan bonds by the finance ministry last year, when the department raised a significant amount of Chinese currency. He added:

“In my opinion, it is necessary to observe the overall limit of 20% of GDP for government debt.”

Anton Tabakh, chief economist at the Expert RA credit rating agency, agreed that the national debt-to-GDP ratio is the more important indicator.

He pointed out that the Russian economy has grown significantly over the past two decades, maintaining low levels of debt in ruble and dollar terms, compared to other major economies.

In December, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced that Russia’s public debt should not exceed 20% of GDP, based on his department’s medium-term forecast. It currently stands at around 15%, he noted at the time.