Russia bank launches cryptocurrency to Switzerland



Russia bank declares it will open up a crypto service in Switzerland. Gazprombank, a bank which is from Gazprom, an energy plant in Russia will be orchestrating the crypto service in Switzerland.



The regulated service in Switzerland, approved by the Swiss Financial Supervisory Authority (FINMA), will start by running the service for a few clients. Eventually, Gazprombank, based in Switzerland, will later reach out their crypto service to both corporate and institutional clients.



The service by the Swiss bank will include a custody service, Bitcoin trading against fiat and more crypto for their customers can await.

Roman Abdulin, the CEO, said the bank is going to address the increasing demand for digital assets across the globe. He added that the bank is going to be secure and compliant with Switzerland’s rules.

The move to go to cryptocurrency was not an accident but two years in the making, in 2018, the bank had begun planning a trial round and ow, the bank is hoping to service the wealthy. By 2019. the Switzerland and Gazprom bank had started a Blockchain for business deals with the hope of turning the gas supply process digital.



Switzerland is becoming a breeding ground for cryptocurrency as there is a collaborative effort between the SEBA and Sygnum bank, who have been authorized by FINMA, a company that focuses on digital assets. Both SEBA and Sygnum bank hopes to explore stablecoin together and the Swiss franc and the coins will match.