Russia approves tokenization of assets, shares and property.

Russian authorities are laying the groundwork for the tokenization of real assets, including company shares, securities and various types of property and rights.

The move comes amid ongoing efforts to legalize and comprehensively regulate cryptocurrency investments this year, with a planned widening of investor access.

Russian regulators adopt concept for tokenization of real assets

The government in Moscow has approved a brand new “Concept for the Tokenization of Assets in the Real Sector of the Russian Economy.”

The document has been drafted by the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and federal executive bodies, the department announced Wednesday, adding it’s already working to implement it.

The aim is to introduce and develop digital innovations, including the active use of distributed ledger technology, the Russian Minfin made it clear in a press release, while stating:

“Digital technologies will increase the investment attractiveness of assets and their liquidity by reducing costs and entry barriers for small private investors, as well as the quality of secured loan portfolios of financial institutions.”

At the first stage of the concept’s implementation, tokenization of ownership rights to various types of property and exclusive rights to intellectual property will be piloted.

The finance ministry noted that transactions associated with this kind of projects are not subject to mandatory registration with the state.

Then, the authorities intend to gradually expand the scope of real-world assets covered. The announcement elaborated further:

“Another area of focus is the tokenization of documentary securities and shares in the authorized capital of limited liability companies.”

Officials are convinced the strategy will help create “a modern and competitive system for the tokenization of ownership rights to assets in the real sector of the economy.”

This should facilitate the diversification of investment instruments. Russian regulators also believe it will result in the emergence of new asset classes and investment channels.

“Furthermore, asset liquidity through tokenization as well as the availability of customized investment strategies will increase for all investors,” the ministry emphasized and highlighted:

“Blockchain will replace financial intermediaries and reduce transaction costs. The use of this technology will automate the execution of orders and investment decisions, reducing the need for human intervention and the likelihood of operational errors.”

Moscow’s announcement comes amid increasing global demand for tokenized assets. In just a few weeks this year, the market for tokenized goods around the world has grown by 53%, surpassing $6.1 billion, the leading Russian crypto news outlet Bits.media noted in a report, highlighting tokenization of gold as a key driver of the trend.

Russia takes on cryptocurrency regulations in 2026

Another regulatory concept that’s currently under review by Russian institutions aims to introduce comprehensive rules for the whole crypto market.

The policy document was announced by the Bank of Russia towards the end of 2025, when it published an excerpt on its website.

The key moments released by the monetary authority revealed that the plan is to recognize cryptocurrencies and stablecoins as “currency assets.”

Regulating trading through licensed exchanges and providing a much wider investor access to digital assets are also among its goals, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

Currently, only a narrow category of “highly qualified” investors are allowed to legally acquire currencies like Bitcoin under an “experimental regime.”

In the future, regular qualified investors will be able to buy all but the privacy-oriented coins, while ordinary Russian citizens will be permitted to purchase the most liquid cryptos, up to a certain annual limit. The threshold discussed right now is under $4,000.

Russian lawmakers are preparing to adopt legislation based on and implementing the CBR’s concept by July 1 2026, with most of the new regulations expected to enter into force by the end of this year and in 2027.

Moscow’s regulatory push comes amid multiple reports suggesting Russia has been actively using cryptocurrencies and stablecoins such as the ruble-pegged A7A5 to bypass financial restrictions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian crypto transactions and platforms, including the country’s upcoming digital ruble, have been specifically targeted in the EU’s recently proposed 20th package of sanctions, which also aims to hit financial and other infrastructure in third countries supporting Russia, like Kyrgyzstan.