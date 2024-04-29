Loading...

Update: Roadmap and Free Second DLC Character for Tekken 8 Revealed

2 mins read
Tekken 8

1. More of Tekken 8 Roadmap and DLC Character
2. Tekken 8 Bittersweet relationship with gamers.
TL;DR

  • Bandai Namco Entertainment group just announced its roadmap for future free Tekken 8 updates.
  • The updates are balance adjustments, a new photo mode, and a new story mode chapter in the fall. 
  • The first patch notes for update 1.04 will be released tomorrow, April 30th.

The new Tekken announcement features a new roadmap, a second DLC character, and free content for players. The announcements have Tekken 8 users excited to experience the latest free stages, game modes, and other exciting features. 

Bandai Namco has ascertained the re-introduction of Lidia Sobieska in the game, who was featured in the earlier version of Tekken. The roadmap they shared shows that Tekken 8 will introduce Photo Mode, Seaside Resort Stage, and a new story mode chapter later in the fall. 

Tekken 8 fanatics on X reacted to the new roadmap and scheduled updates with rather mixed emotions. Most Tekken 8 players expressed a lack of enthusiasm, citing the need to reintroduce Waffle House as a stage in Tekken 8. 

A player aired his excitement for the new stage but downplayed the re-introduction of Lidia, stating the game already has five butch female players. 

More of Tekken 8 Roadmap and DLC Character

The Tekken 8 roadmap for the future starts with an immediate spring update that features balance adjustments. The first battle balance adjustments for the season are scheduled to be released soon, with patch notes for the update 1.04 planned for release tomorrow, April 30th, 2024. 

Here’s the complete roadmap

Spring

  •  Balance adjustments.

Summer 

  •  New stage: SEASIDE RESORT.
  • New Photo Mode.

Autumn

  •  A new chapter of Story Mode.

In the announcement, Tekken began with one of Lidia Sobieska’s famous lines, “Everything I do, I do for my people,” giving fans a hint of the new second season 1 playable character. Lidia will join the tournament this summer, with priority access of 72 hours for fighters with the Deluxe edition, the Ultimate edition, or the Deluxe edition upgrade pack. 

Tekken 8 Bittersweet relationship with gamers.

Tekken 8 has had huge success this year since its launch back in January. The franchise sold over 2 million copies in under three weeks, quickly overshadowing its predecessors. Despite this massive success, the game has also received its fair share of scrutiny from players. 

Tekken fans have publicly shown discontent, claiming the game has been heavily monetized. Tekken 8 integrated several monetization features within the game, including a Fight Pass and several paid character cosmetics, among others. Fans have reacted negatively, leading to a bad score of “Mostly Negative” on Steam user reviews.

