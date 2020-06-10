The fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap Ripple XRP price is down by almost 21 percent in the past five days. While the king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin and Ethereum are displaying some fluctuation in the past 24-hours XRP price movement is not very different from that of EOS.

Ripple XRP price chart by Trading View

At the time of writing, XRP price is standing at the $0.2020 mark while the five day high was observed on the 5th of June at $0.2559. While in the past 24-hours XRP price is observed to be moving in an almost flatline, however, slightly declining from the position it held at the start of the day.

Ripple XRP price chart by Trading View

Ripple XRP price movement; what to expect?

Trading view analyst Daniel Ramsey believes that the cryptocurrency is going to some momentum towards a slightly higher position in the hours to come. So far his prediction is playing out rather on point while the chat accuracy is recorded at a good 84 percent high.

Ripple XRP price chart by Trading View

Ramsey believes that the cryptocurrency is moving with the base support line at $0.1969 while the cryptocurrency is seeing major resistance at the $0.20798 mark. While the strongest resistance is observed at the $0.207 mark.

If the cryptocurrency fails to hold the current support level the next support levels are found at the $0.1987 and $0.19191 marks.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.