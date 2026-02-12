🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
AppleRAILRippleXRPXRPL

Ripple targets $1T valuation as Garlinghouse urges long-term focus

2 mins read
912587
Ripple targets $1T valuation as Garlinghouse urges long-term focus.

Contents

1. Garlinghouse says Ripple will one day grow into a $1 trillion company
2. Ripple helps XRP grow by bringing its products together
Share link:

In this post:

  • Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says the company could one day be worth $1 trillion.
  • Ripple bought several companies but will focus on connecting their services this year.
  • XRP is the main focus, and all Ripple products aim to support it.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says Ripple can one day become a $1 trillion company, but the firm must focus on long-term growth of XRP rather than reacting to short-term market volatility.

During XRP Community Day on X, Garlinghouse told supporters that the firm needs to build partnerships with the wider XRP ecosystem to become one of the trillion-dollar companies crypto will eventually produce.

Garlinghouse says Ripple will one day grow into a $1 trillion company

 Garlinghouse believes that Ripple could one day reach a $1 trillion valuation because crypto will produce companies that become just as large and powerful as Apple, Nvidia, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

He spoke to the XRP community and said the San Francisco-based technology company needs to stop chasing short-term excitement and instead work closely with the XRP ecosystem to support the network.

Garlinghouse admitted that the company has a long way to go before reaching anything close to $1 trillion because it’s currently valued at $40 billion. This is after raising $500 million from major financial firms like Citadel Securities and Fortress Investment Group, so there’s still a lot of growth needed to reach the trillion-dollar level.

In fact, Ripple would need to grow about 25 times to hit that milestone, but Garlinghouse is more than confident because the company plans to make improvements that could unlock significant value over time. 

See also  Ripple spearheads $25M push for Crypto-Savvy leaders

Garlinghouse encouraged XRP holders to focus on the bigger picture, even as crypto prices have recently dropped. He told people not to get too caught up in these short-term moves because the real story is about the long-term change that Ripple and the crypto industry want to build.

Ripple helps XRP grow by bringing its products together 

Garlinghouse said Ripple invested heavily in acquisitions to strengthen its financial services business and build better tools for enterprise institutions, which is one of the main reasons the company has grown over the past year.

The firm acquired prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25 billion and expanded deeper into professional trading and institutional finance. At the same time, Ripple bought treasury management firm GTreasury for $1 billion to grow its role in how companies manage money and move funds across global markets.

Ripple also spent $200 million on stablecoin firm Rail and acquired wallet provider Palisade, which helps businesses store and manage digital assets more securely.

However, Garlinghouse stated that they plan to bring all these new companies and services together in 2026, so they will function smoothly as one. He stated that the next step is to improve what they already have, not to buy more.

See also  Ripple advances in EU with central bank of Ireland approval

Because of that, Garlinghouse told his listeners not to expect any major acquisitions this year, though he has not shut that door completely yet, so his company might probably become active again during the second half of the year if opportunities arise. 

However, for now, Garlinghouse said his focus is to ensure his company fully connects with and strengthens the products it has already created.

Most importantly, Garlinghouse reminded the community that the mission of Ripple is still focused on XRP and that XRP is Ripple’s “north star.” He explained that Ripple’s purpose is to ensure the success of XRP and the XRP ledger ecosystem, and although the company is working on products customers will pay for, those products remain focused on the company’s overall mission regarding XRP.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan