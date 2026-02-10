Leading tech giants Apple and Google have consented to modify their mobile app stores to improve fairness and clarity for many developers. In response to this decision, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) acknowledged that this move represented a significant milestone in its drive to enforce stricter regulations.

The commitments follow the CMA’s October decision last year to designate both companies as having strategic market status in the mobile ecosystem, a classification that gives the regulator expanded powers to mandate changes to improve competition. Android and iOS together power the vast majority of smartphones in the UK, giving Google and Apple substantial influence over how apps are distributed, ranked, and monetized.

The CMA said it welcomed the companies’ decision, describing it as a key milestone in its efforts to bring greater fairness and transparency to digital markets.

Analysts found that a larger share of smartphones in Britain run either Google’s Android or Apple’s iOS. Moreover, the tech giant’s app stores and browsers establish a dominant, anti-competitive position on these platforms.

To curb this unethical practice, the CMA noted that the two companies will ensure app evaluations are equitable, objective, and transparent as part of their new commitments.

Developers will also be granted the opportunity to request access to additional features in Apple’s iOS to facilitate the creation of rival products, such as those connected to digital wallets or live translation.

Meanwhile, regarding Google and Apple’s decision, it is worth noting that this announcement marked the first changes US tech firms have vowed to implement since the UK enforced its digital markets rules last year.

In a statement, a representative from Apple mentioned that, “The commitments we announced today will help Apple keep improving important privacy and security features for users, as well as create great opportunities for developers.”

Reports alleged that any regulatory inquiry could lead to enforcement actions, such as penalties or fines, to promote a competitive mobile landscape. Regarding the tech giant’s app store’s contribution to the nation’s economy, the CMA highlighted that the British app economy accounts for approximately 1.5% of total GDP.

In the meantime, Google and Apple intend to implement these changes as soon as April this year, following the CMA’s market assessment. Google’s spokesperson noted that its app store policies are governed by fair, objective, and transparent practices and that these commitments are designed to collectively address the regulator’s concerns.

Apple is set to face a lawsuit for antitrust violations in a Dutch court

In December last year, the highest court in Europe pointed to the possibility of Apple being sued for antitrust violations in a Dutch court. This announcement followed reports that two foundations were seeking a potential settlement worth hundreds of millions of euros in compensation for users potentially impacted by the tech giant’s alleged unfair practices in its app store.

In a statement, Apple’s spokesperson criticized the court’s decision, asserting that the court lacked proper jurisdiction. Afterwards, the company maintained that it would mount a vigorous defense against the allegations, which it dismisses as lacking evidence.

Notably, the case was presented to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) after a Dutch court sought expert guidance on damages claims from the Right to Consumer Justice and App Stores Claims foundations.

He further noted that a hearing on the substantive issues of the case is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2026 in a Dutch court.