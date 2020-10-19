Ripple price prediction expects a rise towards $.0.30.

Ripple XRP jumps to $0.247 high and facing resistance at $0.25.

Strong support levels found at $0.245 and $0.24.

The stablecoin saw bulls on the 19th of October while the altcoin marked observed a sudden ascension. The Ripple price prediction by Vince Prince suggests that the coin will soon make its way towards the $0.3 level.

1-Day Ripple price analysis

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The XRP price was seen at $0.247 at the time of writing. The cryptocurrency approached the day’s high of $0.249, while the lowest was observed near $0.24.

Ripple price prediction: Where is XRP headed?

The trade setup by Solldy is shown on the chart below. The altcoin was expected to rise towards the $0.245 mark after trending above the ascending support line.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The take profit sell-off points for formation setup was marked at $0.24506, while the stop-loss was marked at $0.23873. The cryptocurrency jumped past the resistance near the $0.245 level on the 19th of October, which caused the price to rise towards $0.248. The cryptocurrency’s market has seen bullish sentiments over the day, and it has broken above the $0.248 mark.

XRP has been looking good over the 24-hour chart as the cryptocurrency appears to be trending upwards in an ascending channel. The Alexander Harford highlighted a golden cross on the charts, which is also a bullish indicator for the trading pair.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) depicts an oversold coin, which means that the price will rise next. The horizontal support at $0.237 was being tested by the XRPUSD pair on the 18th of October, after which the price pushed upwards on the chart.

The golden cross between the 50 and 200-Day Moving Averages was also highlighted. A golden cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses a long-term moving average. This is a bullish indicator, which means that the XRP price is going to see a rise soon.

Ripple is building a big falling channel on the daily charts, and the price is expected to break above this channel soon. The wave pattern seen on the chart below indicates that XRP will move past the resistance of the channel and test the greater highs.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

An ascending support line will provide support to the cryptocurrency once it breaks out of the falling channel. The price will eventually come across a descending trend line near the $0.28 mark, which is expected to be crossed by XRP to rise past the $0.3 level. XRP broke past the descending channel on the 19th of October.

Ripple reaches past $0.246

YM Group marked the support near $0.238. The cryptocurrency was expected to hit the $0.246 level in the short-term move.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

On the 19th of October, the pair saw a sudden increase in the trade volume, and the cryptocurrency’s price shot past the $0.246 mark. This means that the trade was completed as the cryptocurrency observed a bullish momentum over the 24-hour trade.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.