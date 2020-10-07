Ripple price prediction eyeing rise to $0.32.

Ripple finds strong support $0.243 mark.

Strong resistance found at the $0.258 keeping the prices low.

The Ripple price prediction by the Trading View analyst Illia Rashau suggests that the cryptocurrency will test the $0.32 mark in a long-term trade. The crypto market observed bears on the 6th of October, while the XRP price fell towards the $0.242 level.

1-Day Ripple price analysis

Ripple price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency reached a day’s low of $0.240 on the 24-hour chart. The XRP price was observed at $0.244 US Dollars at the time of writing on Bitstamp.

Ripple price prediction: Will XRP move to $0.32?

The Trading View analyst Illia Rashau believes that the XRP price will gradually rise towards the $0.32 mark. Per this Ripple price prediction, the cryptocurrency will observe a long-term trade pattern.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

The crypto analyst drew the technical analysis for the XRPUSD trading pair on the 2-hour chart. The analyst has discussed that the coin’s price will rise towards the $0.279 mark, which is where the first target price for this trade lies. The second target price was marked at $0.299, while the third and final target price for the trade was $0.320. The stop-loss was highlighted at $0.235. Per the Ripple price prediction, the cryptocurrency will observe a brief pullback after meeting each of the first two price targets.

Ripple breaks below the descending support

The Trading View analyst Solldy discussed that the XRPUSD pair will soon rise towards the $0.277 mark. Per the Ripple price prediction, the cryptocurrency was supported by a descending support line.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

On the 6th of October, the cryptocurrency fell below the descending support line. The stop-loss for this trade was marked at $0.250, which was met by the cryptocurrency as soon as the price trajectory broke below the support. On the 7th of October, the price reached the bottom support line near the $0.242 mark. This trade was invalidated due to the cryptocurrency’s bearish movement during the 24-hour trade. The original target price for this trade was marked at $0.27705.

What to expect from the XRP price?

The Trading View analyst Strictly believes that the XRPUSD pair will eventually fall to the $0.17 mark after it completes its trade inside a triangle pattern.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

Per the Ripple price prediction, this cryptocurrency has observed a triple three combination correction pattern on the 1-day chart for the XRPUSD trading pair. The analyst believes that this trade will go long-term, and the price will have to remain above the $0.263 mark in order to invalidate this trade. Per the chart, the cryptocurrency will eventually fall towards the $0.17 mark after trading inside the triangle pattern.

Ripple falls below $0.244

YM Group is a crypto analyst on Trading View who the XRP price will rise towards the $0.265 mark soon. Per this Ripple price prediction, the cryptocurrency had a confirmed support structure near marked just short of the $0.255 level.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

The analyst believed that the cryptocurrency will rise towards the $0.265 resistance next. On the 6th of October, Ripple turned bearish and fell below this support structure and moved towards the $0.244 mark. This idea was invalidated as well.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.