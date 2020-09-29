Ripple price predictions have been optimistic in the recently bear market but so far unable to sustain.

Ripple sees a steep fall to $0.2415.

Analyst believes Ripple price would see a rise towards the $0.255 mark.

Per the Ripple price prediction by the Trading View analyst Signal Center, the XRP price will see a rise towards the $0.2555 mark soon. Previously, the cryptocurrency traded near $0.244.

1-Day Ripple price analysis

Ripple price chart by Trading View

XRP was priced at $0.241 US Dollars at the time of writing on Bitstamp. The XRP price fell to a day’s low of $0.24006.

Ripple price prediction: XRP to move past 0.27?

The Trading View analyst Solldy believes that the XRP price will rise towards the $0.28 mark soon. Per the Ripple price prediction, the cryptocurrency was supported by an ascending trendline (green) after it fell towards the $0.22 mark on the 21st of September.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

Per the Ripple price prediction, the cryptocurrency had been trading inside of an ascending channel that formed on the 5th of September. Ripple’s price trajectory rose towards the $0.26 mark and then it fell on the 21st of September. The price confirmed support near $0.22 on the 24th of September and resumed its uptrend.

The XRP price has been testing the resistance at $0.245 from the 25th of September. Per this Ripple price prediction, the XRPUSD pair will break above this descending trend line and rise towards the $0.28 mark. The horizontal resistance level can be observed in black in the chart above, which is where the target price lies.

Will Ripple see a breakout soon?

The Trading View analyst Gold Trader believes that the XRP price will observe a breakout towards the upside from a triangle pattern. Per the analyst, the cryptocurrency has very recently been testing the upper boundary of the triangle pattern.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

The price is expected to show accumulation in the triangle before it observes a breakout towards the upside. The 21-Day Moving Average (21MA) slipped below the 50-Day Moving Average on the 27th of September. Per the chart used in this Ripple price prediction, the cryptocurrency has been trading inside this triangle since August 2020. The analyst believes that the breakout will occur on the 8th of October.

What’s next for Ripple?

The Trading View analyst Signal Centre believes that the XRP price will form a leg towards the upside and gain 5% of its current trading price.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

The analyst used the 4-hour chart for this technical analysis of the XRPUSD trading pair. The analyst believes that the XRP price will rise towards the $0.255 mark in the short-term trade. Per the analyst, this increase in price is likely to take place because the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recently been trending above 60.00, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has moved towards the positive region along with the signal line. The histogram size appears to be growing in the positive zone as well.

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (50EMA) and the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) have given a buy signal for the cryptocurrency. Due to all of these reasons, the analyst is of the opinion that the XRP price will rise towards $0.2555. At the time of publishing, Bitcoin BTC also appeared to be bullish.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not a trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.