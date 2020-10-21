Ripple price prediction hot for $0.258 high.

Ripple price climbing steadily, but resistance at $0.249

Strong support now available at the $0.245 area.

The XRP price saw a ruffled price pattern between the $0.242 and $0.250 levels on the 20th of October. Kyer’s Ripple price prediction depicts that the price will soon make its way towards the $0.258 level.

1-Day Ripple price analysis

The price was seen at the day’s high of The cryptocurrency was priced at $0.248 at the time of writing. Ripple price fell as low as $0.242 in the past 24-hours but mostly stayed above the $0.243 mark.

Ripple price prediction: Uptrend to $0.258 next?

After following the crypto analyst Solldy’s price prediction, Ripple moved past the $0.25 mark on the 19th of October. The analyst expected the price to further see an uptrend towards $0.258 on the 20th of October.

The stop-loss order for this trade is at $0.2433, whereas the take profit can be observed at $0.258. The currency was supported by the $0.247 level on the 19th of October, and it slipped below this support today. The trade has still not been invalidated by XRP, and it depends on the market’s trend. However, if the coin doesn’t look to recover above the support and close above it, the price will fall towards the $0.24 support.

Ripple seems to have been trading inside a big accumulation zone marked between the $0.229 to $0.245 range. The currency has been trending above an ascending trendline, and it has reached atop the $0.245 mark.

XRP tested an ascending resistance above the $0.249 level. The currency dropped to the support level on the 20th of October. If the price continues to hold the $0.245 support, it will retest the $0.249 resistance and possibly break above it. A prolonged decrease in the price volatility will increase the chances of an upward breakout here. The final take profit for the mark was placed at $0.258.

Will XRP move past $0.26?

Per Vince Prince’s previous analyses, the cryptocurrency was supported to bounce from a back-up cluster zone inside an ascending channel. On the 19th of October, the price began to move upwards after hitting this region with multiple support levels.

The upward leg appears to be forming a wave towards the $0.255 mark next. The stop-loss is placed way beneath the ascending channel and the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), at $0.23. The ascending wave pattern is expected to lead the cryptocurrency to a resistance cluster, which will provide a possible short entry position to the cryptocurrency. The resistance cluster at the upper boundary of the ascending channel features a horizontal resistance at $0.2663.

An ascending triangle is formed in the $0.229 to $0.260 range for XRP. The analyst is certain that the cryptocurrency will break past the $0.26 resistance soon.

The price entered this range ever since it fell in September. The triangle began forming later in September when the price observed a major uptrend during the last week of the month. The price currently rests above the lower boundary of the triangle; however, a gradual uptrend and move towards the resistance are expected by the coin.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.