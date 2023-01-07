Ripple price analysis: XRP rises to $0.3439 due to a successful bullish surge

Ripple price analysis reveals the price has been trading high for the past few 24 hours as the bulls have been putting efforts to remain at the lead. An uptrend is observed currently as well, as the price has been increased to the $0.3439 level as the bulls have maintained their strength. This has proved to be quite beneficial for the overall coin value, as chances of recovery have been availed to their best. It is expected that a further increase in price will follow in the upcoming hours as well.

XRP/USD 1-day price chart: Ripple recovers up to $0.3439 as bulls steer safely

The one-day Ripple price analysis confirms an upward price movement for today, as the price has increased to $0.3439. The bearish pressure was present in the market for the past few days, however, today it has been broken by the bullish surge. The price was rejected at $0.3455 which is quite a negative sign for the investors. But, the support was present at $0.3342 which has helped in maintaining the current surge and increase in price.

Ripple price analysis: 1-day chart. Source: Trading View

The volatility has increased during the day, which is yet another bullish sign. As a result, the upper Bollinger band value has now moved up to $0.3637, whereas the lower Bollinger band value moved down to $0.3316. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has undergone an increase as well as it is now at index 42.53 on a steep upwards curve indicating the intense buying activity in the market.

The four hours Ripple price analysis is declaring the bullish lead as the price has improved consistently. Since the past few hours, an upward trend has been observed as the price has moved up to the $0.3439 level. The price has increased significantly as the bullish momentum has been intensifying since yesterday. The moving average, in the four hours price chart, is standing at the $0.3405 level above SMA 50.

Ripple price analysis: 4-hour chart. Source: Trading View

The increase in volatility has changed the upper Bollinger band value to $0.3502 and the lower Bollinger band value to $0.3345, indicating high volatility. The RSI is continuing its upward curve at index 45.80 on the border of the neutral zone.

Ripple price analysis conclusion

The price experienced bullish progression today, as confirmed by the one-day and four-hour Ripple price analysis. The bulls are now back on track as they have been able to bring the price up to $0.3439 in the last 24 hours as the trend remained bullish throughout the day. It can be expected that The cryptocurrency will continue its bullish ascent in the coming hours.