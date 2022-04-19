Bitcoin
$ 40,762.00 4.35%
Ethereum
$ 3,050.18 4.50%
Cardano
$ 0.929885 4.58%
Dogecoin
$ 0.139997 3.17%
Litecoin
$ 110.85 4.60%
DeFiChain
$ 4.37 4.54%
Binance USD
$ 0.999771 0.07%
News
Bitcoin
Binance
Ripple
Ethereum
Cardano
Dogecoin
DeFi
NFT
ETFs
Price Predictions
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Cardano
XRP
Dogecoin
Litecoin
Bitcoin Cash
Chainlink
Ethereum Classic
VeChain
Tron
EOS
CRO
Algorand
Zcash
Holochain
Zilliqa
Digibyte
Dent
KIN
MATIC
WRX
SHIB
UNI
DOT
BNB
SUSHI
AAVE
CAKE
ENJ
WINK
Solana
PIVX
Voyager
Avalanche
Dentacoin
Ardor
LCX
VIBE
TRAC
STEEM
XYO
BAX
TRB
CRO
REQ
Loopring
Decentraland
Cosmos
Learn
Crypto 101
Crypto Wallets
Crypto Investing
Crypto Mining
Regulation
Research
Scams
Technology
Blockchain Gaming
Metaverse
  • William Suberg William Suberg
  • - April 18, 2022
  • 2 mins read

Ripple price analysis: XRP still consolidates above $0.77; swift push lower next week?

Ripple price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Ripple price analysis is bearish today.
  • XRP/USD continued to trade sideways last night.
  • Upside rejected again over the last hours.

Ripple price analysis is bearish today as we expect the market to retrace some of the gains seen earlier this week. The $0.77 support will likely not hold for long, opening the way toward the $0.75 next resistance.

Ripple price analysis: XRP still consolidates above $0.77, swift push lower next week? 1Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has moved with mixed results over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost just 0.09 percent, while Ethereum gained 0.14 percent, indicating a calm trading session. Ripple (XRP) has seen similar price action, with a 0.14 percent gain.

Ripple price movement in the last 24 hours: Ripple fails to move higher, continues testing $0.77 support

XRP/USD traded in a range of $0.7692 – $0.7844, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 39.25 percent, totaling $1.139 billion, while the total market cap trades around $37.47 billion, ranking the coin in 6th place overall.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart: XRP ready to decline?

On the 4-hour chart, buying pressure is still weak, likely leading to further decline over the next days.

Ripple price analysis: XRP still consolidates above $0.77, push lower next week?

XRP/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ripple price action saw a strong recovery this week. After a new swing low was reached around $0.685 on the 11th of April, XRP/USD began steady retracement.

A quick spike higher was seen on the 15th of April after a series of local higher highs and lows. Major resistance at $0.80 was quickly reached, indicating a substantial retracement.

However, since then, the further upside has been rejected several times, indicating a shift in momentum back to the downside. The Ripple price action will likely lower again early next week as bears dominate the overall monthly trend.

Ripple price analysis: Conclusion 

Ripple price analysis is bearish today as the market has failed to move any higher over the past few days. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to retrace further and test the $0.75 next support soon.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Related News

Hot Stories

Cardano price analysis: A drop in ADA price recorded up to $0.928 as bears intervene again
19 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA breaks consolidation, drops to $0.83
18 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA stagnates after rejection at $0.97 resistance
17 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA drops to $0.945 as bears out rule sluggish bullish momentum
14 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA/USD set to break below the daily support at $0.90
13 April, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Animoca Brands acquires major stake in Australia`s Be Media digital agency
19 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cryptopolitan joins Newstex’s 5000-strong distribution channel
19 April, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu payments are available on the AMC mobile app
18 April, 2022
2 mins read
MetaMask warns iOS users about phishing attacks
18 April, 2022
2 mins read
Kazakhstan plans to implement a new tax system for Bitcoin miners
17 April, 2022
2 mins read

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us