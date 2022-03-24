TL;DR Breakdown

Ripple price analysis is bullish today.

XRP/USD could rise toward the $0.90 level as it approaches the next significant barrier.

Ripple price has been on an uptrend over the last few days.

Ripple price analysis suggests that the rally is continuing today, as we anticipate the higher low it established at $0.82 to continue. XRP/USD could rise toward the $0.90 level as it approaches the next major barrier.

Ripple price has been on an uptrend over the last few days, with bulls managing to push prices higher each day. The cryptocurrency found a new higher low at $0.82 yesterday and has since broken above the $0.90 resistance level. Bullish momentum is returning over the last few hours, as we anticipate prices to continue moving higher.

XRP/USD could rise toward the $0.90 level as it approaches the next significant barrier. A break above this resistance could increase prices, possibly reaching the $1.00 level soon. Overall, Ripple’s price remains in a strong uptrend and is bullish for the next 24 hours.

Ripple price movement in the last 24 hours: Ripple retraces to set another higher local low

The daily chart displays the movement of Ripple price in the last 24 hours. As we can see, prices initially fell, reaching a low of $0.8235. However, bulls managed to take control and push prices higher, breaking the $0. at 0.8235$, Bulls take control and break the 0.9$ resistance.

Overall, Ripple’s price is bullish for the next 24 hours and could rise toward the $0.90 level. A break above this resistance could soon see prices move even higher, reaching the $1.00 level.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart: Bullish momentum

The 4-hour chart shows a more detailed view of Ripple’s price over the last few days. As we can see, prices have been in an uptrend, with each low being higher than the previous one. This indicates that bulls are in control, and prices are likely to continue increasing.

XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.89 after breaking above the $0.90 resistance level. The next major barrier is at $0.95, followed by the $1.00 mark.

Bullish momentum is strong, and we anticipate prices to continue moving higher over the next few hours. If XRP/USD can break above the $0.95 resistance level, it could soon reach the $1.00 mark.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart displays the movement of Ripple price over the last few hours. We can see that prices have been on a slight uptrend, with the cryptocurrency finding support at the $0.82 level. A new higher low has been established at this price, suggesting that the bullish momentum is still present.

The MACD indicator is slowly moving into the positive territory, while the RSI is currently sitting at 50. This suggests that there is still some buying pressure present in the market and that prices could continue moving higher soon.

Ripple price analysis: Conclusion

Today, the Ripple price analysis is bullish as we anticipate additional gains to follow after it established a new low at $0.82 earlier. The XRP/USD pair will most likely break past the current local high over the next 24 hours and continue advancing to the next major barrier at $0.90.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.