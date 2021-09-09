TL;DR Breakdown

Ripple price analysis is bullish for today.

XRP/USD consolidates around $1.10 today.

XRP is ready to reclaim $1.20 next.

Ripple price analysis is bullish for today as the market has established a base to rally further over the last 24 hours. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to breach the $1.20 next and set further higher lows from there.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with a bullish momentum over the last 24 hours. The market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are up by 2.56 and 4.07 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is the best performer, with a gain of 31 percent.

XRP/USD traded in a range of $0.8046 – $1.14, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has decreased by 53.09 percent and totals $5.74 billion, while the total market cap trades around $52.34 billion, ranking the coin in 7th place overall.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart: XRP ready for further upside?

On the 4-hour chart, the Ripple price action starts to gather momentum for another push higher after a consolidation today.

Ripple price action has traded with a strong bullish momentum over the past week. However, after reaching the $1.40 mark, a sharp decline was seen on Tuesday.

XRP/USD declined to $0.94, resulting in a drop of 33 percent. From there, Ripple recovered yesterday and moved back above the $1 mark. Consolidation was ultimately formed around $1.10, where XRP currently prepares for the next move up.

Overall, this price action development should lead Ripple towards more upside over the next 24 hours, with the $1.20 mark as the next target. Once the $1.20 price mark is reached, XRP will likely move to break higher highs next.

Ripple Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ripple price analysis is bullish for today as the market has consolidated around $1.10 and established a base to reach further upside. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to rise later today and target the $1.20 resistance next.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.