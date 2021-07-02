TL;DR Breakdown

Ripple price analysis is bullish for the upcoming days as the market retraced from a $0.74 high over the past days and retraced to the $0.65 mark. Therefore, we can assume XRP/USD has set a higher low, from which to start pushing higher over the following days.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The crypto market trades in the red over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost 1.3 percent, while Ethereum 4.2 percent. Solana (SOL) is among the worst performers, with a loss of around 6.1 percent.

Ripple price movement in the last 24 hours

XRP/USD traded in a range of $0.6351 – $0.6712, indicating a strong amount of volatility. Trading volume has dropped by 16.65 percent and totals $2.36 billion. The total market capitalization trades around $29.6 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 7th place overall.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart – XRP prepares for another push higher?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ripple price retracing over the past days and establishing a higher low in preparation for a further push higher.

The overall market still trades with a strong bearish momentum since further highs were not set at the beginning of June. After a retracement to the $0.80 previous support, XRP/USD did not reverse higher and eventually pushed lower again.

On the 22nd of June, support around $0.50 was eventually reached, and a slight spike higher was made over the following hours to the $0.70 mark. Earlier this week, XRP/USD started moving higher again and set a slightly higher high at $0.73.

From there, Litecoin moved lower until the $0.63 mark over the last 24 hours. Currently, we can assume that XRP/USD attempts to set a higher low, from which to push higher over the following days. However, a clear signal that a higher low is set is yet to be seen, meaning that some more downside can be expected over the rest of today.

Ultimately, once XRP established a higher low, we can expect another push higher over the weekend, with the next resistance target at $0.80. Once the $0.80 resistance is reached, the overall XRP/USD market structure will start to look a lot more bullish.

Ripple Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ripple price analysis is bullish for the upcoming days as the market retraced to set a higher low overnight. Therefore, we can expect XRP/USD to push higher to the $0.80 mark and gain further bullish momentum unless further downside is seen.

