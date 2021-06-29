TL;DR Breakdown

XRP moved higher yesterday.

Ripple spiked towards $0.70 earlier today.

Market in a decision where to go next.

Ripple price analysis is bullish today as we saw a strong bullish momentum over the last 24 hours. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to continue higher later today and attempt to breach the $0.70 mark.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The crypto market has seen good performance over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is up by more than 4 percent, while Ethereum by 9 percent. The rest of the top altcoins follow this price action development with gains of around 6-9 percent.

Ripple price movement in the last 24 hours

XRP/USD traded in a range of $0.6246 – $0.6889, indicating a good amount of volatility. Trading volume has increased by 17.68 percent and totals $2.6 billion. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization stands at $31.6 billion, ranking cryptocurrency in 7th place overall.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart – XRP spikes towards $0.70 resistance

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ripple price action moving higher over the past hours to retest the previous high resistance of $0.70.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The overall market trades in a very strong bearish momentum over the past weeks after the previous swing high at $1.10 was reached at the beginning of June, and bulls failed to push Ripple price higher from there.

This XRP price action development has resulted in a loss of over 50 percent until support around $0.50. From there, we saw a slight rebound and a test of the $0.70 mark last week.

After a slight consolidation over the weekends, XRP/USD started to rally once again and made a strong move high yesterday. Overnight bulls pushed the market even higher, and we saw a spike higher over the past hours.

This has resulted in XRP/USD spiking higher over the past hours towards the $0.70 mark. If the market can break above, it would be a clear indication that the market wants to reverse the medium-term trend over the following week back to upside.

Alternatively, if XRP fails to move above $0.70, we can expect a lot more downside over the remainder of this week, with the $0.50 support likely tested again. If the $0.50 mark breaks, the next support is located at $0.40 and would mean that the overall price action structure is still bearish.

Ripple Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ripple price analysis is bullish for the next hours as we expect bulls to try to break above the previous swing high resistance at $0.70. From there, we could see a lot more upside later this week as the several-week bearish momentum comes to an end.

