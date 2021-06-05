TL;DR Breakdown

Ripple price analysis is bullish for today as the market established support around the $0.92 mark and started to move higher overnight. Therefore, we can expect XRP/USD to push higher over the next 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with mixed results over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost 1 percent, while Ethereum is up by 3 percent. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is up by 15 percent and is among the best performers over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD opened at $0.969 after a bearish close yesterday. Since then the market moved slightly higher and continued to respect the several day ascending support trendline. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to move higher over the next 24 hours and reach the next target at $1.20 over the upcoming days.

Ripple price movement in the last 24 hours

XRP/USD traded in a range of $0.9202 – $0.9979, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. Trading volume has decreased by 27.68 percent and totals $3.3 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap stands at $44.4 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 7th place overall.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart – XRP prepares to spike higher

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ripple price action establishing support at the $0.92 mark and rejecting further downside overnight.

The overall market has started to reverse the bearish momentum seen over the past few days. After peaking at $0.64 at the end of May, XRP/USD started to move higher and reached the $1.10 mark. From there, XRP/USD retraced and set a higher low around $0.80, indicating that the momentum is reversing to the upside.

Earlier this week, XRP/USD established a slightly higher high at the $1.10 mark and started to reverse once again. Yesterday support was found at $0.92, potentially meaning a slightly higher high being set.

Therefore, we can expect XRP/USD to move higher and start to push towards the next resistance at $1.20 over the next 24 hours. From there, XRP/USD will likely start to increase its bullish momentum later this week to break the previous major swing high of $1.70.

Ripple Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ripple price analysis is bullish as the market established a higher low yesterday and currently prepares to push higher. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to move higher and reach the next resistance at $1.20 over the next few days.

