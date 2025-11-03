Ripple launches digital-asset spot prime brokerage services in America

Ripple, the US-based blockchain firm and stablecoin issuer, has announced the launch of digital asset spot prime brokerage capabilities for the United States market. Now American institutional clients can execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions across dozens of crypto assets, including XRP and RLUSD.

“The launch of OTC spot execution capabilities complements our existing suite of OTC and cleared derivatives services in digital assets and positions us to provide U.S. institutions with a comprehensive offering to suit their trading strategies and needs,” said Michael Higgins, International CEO, Ripple Prime.

After acquiring Hidden Road, a multi-asset prime brokerage, for $1.25 billion, Ripple has integrated its licensing with Hidden Road’s solutions under Ripple Prime. This has opened up new capabilities for institutions to easily access digital assets, foreign exchange (FX), futures, swaps, fixed income, and more.

Ripple institutions’ acquisitions and mergers

The Hidden Road deal was initially disclosed in April and finalized last month. Ripple Prime adds to the company’s list of other solutions, including cross-border payments, custody, and stablecoins.

Ripple has been buying up companies and doing mergers in 2025. The company also bought GTreasury along with Hidden Road for $1 billion deal. CEO Brad Garlinghouse called the deal a “watershed moment for corporate treasury management.”

Additionally, as per Cryptopolitan, the company entered a partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), one of the Kingdom’s leading fintech incubators, to accelerate blockchain adoption and innovation in Bahrain.

Ripple has expanded into Africa through a partnership with Absa Bank. The deal allows Absa to integrate Ripple’s institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to store tokenized assets, including crypto, for its customers in South Africa.

Ripple also led a $1 billion raise to increase its XRP treasury funds. This is part of its plan to support the liquidity of the ecosystem and the ability to make payments on the blockchain. At the same time, Garlinghouse has made it clear that the company thinks the regulatory environment in the U.S. will get better under Trump.

ETF issuers’ executives scream XRP ETF optimism

The long wait for XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is almost elapsing. Both Bitwise and Canary Capital have filed the final updates required for their spot XRP ETFs. This sets up a mid-November launch that could reshape the crypto ETF landscape.

Atkins has loosened the agency’s policing of digital assets, enabling issuers to list ETFs within 75 days, rather than the customary 240 days, albeit with some restrictions. There are approximately 20 filings for XRP ETFs pending approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Already, the Solana ETFs have taken the industry by storm after Bitwise’s Solana ETF (BSOL) became the number one crypto ETF in the US by inflows, recording an impressive $417 million last week. The product outperformed both BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) and the combined Ethereum ETFs.

To that end, ETF issuers are extremely optimistic. On Wednesday, Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan told Pedro Solimano that an XRP ETF could “easily become” a billion-dollar fund within its first handful of months.

Additionally, Steven McClurg, CEO of Canary Capital, which is expected to launch its XRP ETF in mid-November, is even more bullish. In August, he predicted investors would pour up to $5 billion into XRP ETFs within their first month of trading.

That’s just a fraction of the $3.2 billion Bitcoin ETFs drawn during their first month of trading, according to SoSoValue. Meanwhile, the coin has tanked 6.7% in the last 24 hours, now trading at $2.33.

