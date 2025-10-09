🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
BHDRLUSDXRP

Ripple is expanding into the Kingdom of Bahrain, XRP tanks 2.2%

2 mins read
831894
Ripple is expanding into the Kingdom of Bahrain, XRP tanks 2.2%

Contents

1. Ripple expands Arabian Gulf footprint with Bahrain partnership
2. More plans for Africa and the Middle East
3. XRP price tanks amid partnership announcements
Share link:

In this post:

  • Ripple partners with Bahrain Fintech Bay to advance blockchain adoption and fintech innovation across the Kingdom of Bahrain.
  • The collaboration aims to develop pilot projects, educational programs, and digital asset initiatives, including Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.
  • Despite the expansion, XRP falls 1.6% as whale holdings decline and traders watch key support levels near $2.80.

US-based blockchain firm and stablecoin issuer Ripple has entered a partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), one of the Kingdom’s leading fintech incubators, to accelerate blockchain adoption and innovation in Bahrain.

Ripple revealed the collaboration through a press statement on Thursday, saying BFB will help steer initiatives to improve Bahrain’s digital asset ecosystem. 

Some of the projects under the agreement include pilot projects for cross-border payments, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and blockchain educational and accelerator programs. 

Ripple expands Arabian Gulf footprint with Bahrain partnership

According to Reece Merrick, Ripple’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, Bahrain was among the first jurisdictions globally to regulate cryptoassets and is thriving in blockchain adoption. 

Ripple looks forward to working with Bahrain Fintech Bay to continue laying the foundations for a thriving local blockchain industry. We are offering our digital assets custody solution and stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD) to Bahrain’s financial institutions.

Reece Merrick.

Under the guidelines of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), the Kingdom has licensed about 8 Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), including the Rain exchange, which has over 180,000 customers.

Bahrain Fintech Bay’s Chief Operating Officer, Suzy Al Zeerah, asserted that the partnership with Ripple shows Bahrain’s ambition to integrate blockchain technology into its economic framework.

See also  Wall Street's Warren Buffett Indicator hits yet another new all-time high of 221%

She continued to say the partnership would open doors for pilot programs, talent development, and the deployment of innovative financial solutions in the Gulf region.

The announcement coincided with Fintech Forward 2025, a two-day Economist Impact event taking place in Sakhir, Bahrain, which comes to a close later today.

More plans for Africa and the Middle East

Ripple’s partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay adds to its recent agreements and partnerships made in the Middle East and Africa. It has over 60 regulatory licenses and registrations from several jurisdictions, including its Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license obtained in March. 

The firm also recently partnered with property technology firm Ctrl Alt to modernize real estate transactions using the XRP Ledger. 

According to a report covered by Cryptopolitan in September, the financial institution is introducing the RLUSD stablecoin to the African market through partnerships with payment platforms Chipper Cash, VALR, and Yellow Card.

In Europe, Ripple chose Luxembourg as a launchpad for expanding RLUSD under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework. It will use Ripple Payments Europe SA to establish an RLUSD settlement option for institutional clients throughout the European trade bloc.

XRP price tanks amid partnership announcements

Despite the new partnership announcement, XRP, the digital asset associated with Ripple, fell 2.2% over the last 24 hours, trading around $2.83 at press time. The token’s price has dropped 5.9% in the past week, according to Coingecko data. 

See also  PLUME goes vertical as Plume Network gains SEC registration as transfer agent for tokenized securities

XRP is consolidating above support level $2.80, corresponding to its 20- and 100-day exponential moving averages (EMAs). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in mixed territory, which could convince some buyers to hold their positions until the momentum direction is clearer.

Trading data shows that the $2.80 price level has become a significant area of support, with high transaction activity recorded in that range. Around 2.48 billion XRP, nearly 4% of the total supply, changed hands at this level, making it the most concentrated zone of realized value in recent trading sessions.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan