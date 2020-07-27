A recent tweet from Ripple’s top executive, Craig DeWitt, announced an important development for the XRP army, one that will enable pay with the fourth-largest cryptocurrency from popular web browsers, like Google Chrome. The new product is dubbed Payburner, an XRP-based payment plug-in for browsers.

XRP-based payment plug-in for browsers

DeWitt leads the strategic direction and development of RippleNet, the blockchain network of Ripple. On Saturday, he informed me that Payburner had been launched in Beta mode. Noteworthily, the XRP-based payment plug-in is reportedly a personal project of DeWitt, not directly associated with the Blockchain company.

Being an XRP-based payment plug-in, it will track and process transactions with the digital currency. According to DeWitt, Payburner will be available for integration on popular web browsers, like Brave Browser and Google Chrome. At request, the plug-in can be extended to include other browsers like Opera, DeWitt said in response to a tweet.

XRP payment

XRP and other cryptocurrency users can send, receive, and even purchase physical products using the XRP-based payment plug-in, as DeWitt explained. In addition to that, they can decide to make PayID payments, and can also process transactions with encrypted peer-to-peer (p2p) messaging, amongst other exciting features.

A separate report about the XRP-based payment plug-in, Payburner reads:

Payburner’s mission is to deliver excellent internet-based payment experiences starting with peer to peer payments and e-commerce. We believe strongly in the freedoms digital assets like XRP deliver to individuals and businesses. Payburner’s role is to build an excellent and sustainable payment platform leveraging the best in a class digital asset for payments, XRP.

It is worth noting that Payburner is a non-custodial wallet, and it would charge a one percent fee on e-commerce sales.