🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
Futureverse

Ripple-backed Futureverse undergoes second restructuring despite progress in AI and Web3

2 mins read
824255
Futureverse undergoes second restructuring despite progress in AI and Web3

Contents

1. This isn’t Futureverse’s first major shakeup
2. Workforce reduced by 20% during the previous restructuring
Share link:

In this post:

  • Futureverse announced a restructuring today affecting only the main corporation, not subsidiaries.
  • The company previously raised $54 million in 2023 and merged 11 startups across blockchain, AI, metaverse, and gaming sectors.
  • Futureverse builds metaverse infrastructure and is known for FLUF World NFTs and the AI League mobile soccer game, with blockchain comprising just 10% of its technology.

Futureverse has started restructuring its business again, the company’s board announced today. The move comes as the firm tries to build sustainable operations even though it’s made real progress in several tech areas.

The company says it’s built some of the best AI models in the world and put together more than 30 open-source protocols. Futureverse has also worked with major global brands. Still, company leaders admit they need to make changes to keep their vision going long-term.

The restructuring is supposed to help the company strengthen its foundation and reorganize how things work. The goal is to keep supporting the main products and applications that matter most. Only Futureverse Corporation itself is affected by the restructuring – the subsidiary companies won’t see direct impacts.

Company leaders say Futureverse has always been about collaboration and innovation. Now they want to push that work forward in a stronger, more sustainable way.

This isn’t Futureverse’s first major shakeup

Back in 2023, the company pulled in $54 million from investors in a Series A round. 10T Holdings, a crypto investment firm, led the deal. Ripple Labs Inc. and other investors also participated.

What’s unusual about Futureverse is how it merged 11 different startups from all kinds of sectors, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and gaming. The company started by combining eight businesses in late 2022, then added three more later on.

See also  Zero Gravity Labs treasury company raises red flags for its $401M raise

Co-founders Aaron McDonald and Shara Senderoff ran the massive consolidation. McDonald said at the time that fundraising was tough because the crypto market wasn’t stable. The merger itself created its own set of challenges, too.

Workforce reduced by 20% during the previous restructuring

When Futureverse restructured in 2023, it cut roughly 20% of its staff. That left the company with more than 250 employees after the cuts. McDonald said the consolidation made Futureverse more competitive and better equipped to deal with tough market conditions.

Senderoff says the company focuses on building technology infrastructure for the metaverse. People know Futureverse for FLUF World, which has cartoon rabbit NFTs with unique traits. The company also made AI League, a mobile soccer game that has a FIFA license.

Cryptopolitan reported that one of Futureverse’s key projects in 2024 was Readyverse Studios. The studio came together with Ernest Cline, who wrote Ready Player One. Senderoff, Dan Farah, and McDonald all partnered on the project. The studio got the rights to Cline’s work, including the 2018 film that made $583 million at the box office.

McDonald pointed out that blockchain is only about 10% of what Futureverse does from a technical standpoint. Even so, the technology helps users control their digital identity and data.

See also  Arizona set to crack down on crypto ATM scams

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan