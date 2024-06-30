Riot Games opens 2XKO closed alpha test sign-ups

Riot Games’s League of Legends fighting game 2XKO announced the opening of sign-ups for 2XKO’s Alpha Lab tests. The Alpha Lab tests will run from August 8th to August 19th, 2024. The game was initially released in 2019 as Project L with a 2v2 tag-team gaming model.

The announcement noted that Alpha Lab tests opened on June 26th and will eventually close on August 8th. The test will feature both online and offline models of 2XKO. The online gaming model will allow players to engage in multiplayer PvP combat. The game features various familiar gaming characters from League of Legends, including Ahri, Ekko, and Yasuo. 2XKO officials stated in an interview that they are better and more sophisticated than ever before.

Gamers will need a Riot Games account to sign up for the tests. After registering, Riot Games will send out surveys for interested participants to fill out. Once Alpha test registrations are complete, gamers will be able to play the game on various gaming devices, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, and Windows PC, from the comfort of their homes.

Gamers will be randomly selected for the test

Gamers will be selected at random, and information on how to download the game will be sent via email. Tom Cannon, Riot Games’ executive producer, stated in an interview with FCG commentator Sajam that players who had signed up before will need to sign up again.

Once shortlisted, the players will have a referral link where they can refer a friend who will also have access to the Alpha Lab test. However, the referral link will only be usable once, and it will not have a friend referral program for another invite, unlike the original invite link.

“We are going to let people that get in be able to invite one other player to come and play the game, which is really exciting.” -Shaun Rivera

Riot Games will collect feedback through surveys

Riot Games will periodically issue surveys to gamers participating in the Alpha Lab tests to collect feedback regarding their gaming experience. The Alpha Lab tests will focus on assessing the response so that the developers can make changes to the game before its full release.

“It is important that we hear your voice at an early enough stage so we can actually make changes.” -Tom Cannon

Riot Games will also allow gamers to livestream their experience on social media and collect more feedback from the general public and those who didn’t make it to the Alpha test shortlist. The actual release dates of the game are still unknown. However, the game developers mentioned that more tests will be scheduled after the Alpha Lab test to ensure the game is ready for its official debut in 2025.

