Revolutionizing Healthcare: Patient Portals and Their Impact

Dr. Roel Bolt suggests hospitals should host large language models locally and focus on educating patients and doctors to maximize patient portal benefits.

In healthcare, modern patient portals have advantages like quick answers through chatbots and personalized recommendations using digital twins.

In the dynamic realm of healthcare, patient portals emerge as a pivotal instrument poised to transform patient engagement, streamline operations, and enhance healthcare outcomes. Recently, Dr. Roel Bolt, Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO) at Franciscus Hospital, shared his insights on the evolution and innovation surrounding patient portals during a session focused on “Patient portal integration for enhanced hospital operations.” This article explores key takeaways from Dr. Bolt’s expertise, highlighting the merits, challenges, and potential forthcoming innovations in patient portals.

Advantages of modern patient portals

Patient portals have witnessed significant advancements, embracing state-of-the-art technologies to elevate the patient experience. One notable innovation is the incorporation of chatbots. These virtual assistants are pivotal in promptly addressing general inquiries, ranging from disease-specific queries to hospital visiting hours and billing-related concerns. This real-time access to information empowers patients and alleviates the workload on healthcare personnel.

Beyond chatbots, patient portals are gearing up to harness the potential of digital twins, offering a more personalized approach to healthcare. The utilization of digital twins allows patient portals to provide tailored health recommendations grounded in individual health data. Moreover, the prospect of predictive capabilities looms, enabling portals to anticipate patient needs based on their historical data, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.

Large Language Models: A complex terrain

Despite the promises of modern technology, it also introduces its challenges. Large Language Models (LLMs), such as chatbots, have generated excitement and apprehension. Dr. Bolt acknowledges their potential while sounding a note of caution. Though proficient in deciphering intricate medical terminologies, these models may still pose confusion for patients. The crux of the challenge lies in ensuring effective interaction with patients representing diverse backgrounds, cultures, and medical conditions.

A paramount consideration in this context is data privacy. Dr. Bolt underscores the significance of hosting LLMs locally within healthcare institutions to maintain control over sensitive patient information, effectively addressing a substantial concern within the healthcare sector.

The integration of LLMs introduces pertinent questions regarding transparency and validation. Ensuring that these models furnish patients with accurate and dependable information is imperative. Striking a harmonious balance between the benefits of technology and ethical and legal responsibilities remains an intricate task.

Unlocking the potential

Dr. Bolt asserts that the merits of embracing modern patient portals are substantial. Recent surveys indicate that merely a fraction of hospitals equipped with patient portals, approximately 13% to 15%, are fully exploiting their capabilities. Nonetheless, a significant opportunity for enhancement exists. Patient portals have the potential to yield superior patient outcomes, heightened engagement levels, and increased patient satisfaction. Moreover, they serve as robust tools for optimizing hospital operations by streamlining administrative processes, enhancing communication, and trimming costs.

Dr. Bolt underscores that patient portals can furnish patient-centric healthcare operations, benefiting both healthcare establishments and patients. The potential impact is formidable, but its realization necessitates surmounting diverse obstacles.

Barriers to adoption

Despite the potential promise of patient portals, several impediments hinder their widespread adoption. Digital literacy remains confined to specific segments of patients, hindering their adept navigation of these online platforms. Challenges loom large, including usability issues, security, privacy apprehensions, and a preference for in-person interactions.

A conspicuous hurdle pertains to health illiteracy, particularly in comprehending medical terminology. Dr. Bolt underscores that this issue extends beyond user-friendliness, as it directly impinges on patient outcomes. A lack of comprehension can lead to reduced adherence, missed appointments, and medical errors in the worst-case scenario.

Solutions and the role of SNOMED CT

One encouraging solution is the embrace of SNOMED CT, a diagnostic thesaurus. This standardized terminology has been mandated in the Netherlands for billing and reimbursement purposes. Furthermore, integrating patient-friendly descriptions within the SNOMED system bridges the comprehension gap concerning intricate medical terms, rendering patient portals more accessible and user-friendly.

Addressing these obstacles mandates a multifaceted approach. Technical solutions can certainly enhance portal usability, but the need for patient and healthcare provider education and awareness is equally vital. Dr. Bolt highlights that medical professionals’ proactive promotion of patient portal usage has proven remarkably effective in boosting adoption rates.