Revolut partner Polkadot to educate users on cryptocurrencies.

Offer rewards for users that take courses and pass assessments.

Revolute committed to advancing crypto training for users of its platform.

Number one United Kingdom online bank, Revolut has partnered with Polkadot to advance cryptocurrency education among its users worldwide. The crypto education is under the “Learn and Earn” initiative of the online bank provider.

In a post on its verified Twitter page, Revolute stated that the Learn and Earn initiative is open to all its users and they can make $15 paid in Polkadot for completing the courses and passing a final quiz.

The initiative aims to make complexities around cryptocurrencies easy to understand; Crypto Learn will be comprised of short and straightforward courses on crypto basics and other topics, including blockchains, popular tokens and protocols.

Two courses are available: ‘ Crypto Basics’ and a course based on the multichain network Polkadot, the Web3 platform behind the course rewards, and DOT tokens. Revolut noted that it would continue to expand its Learn and Earn program, adding more courses to help advance crypto education and financial literacy.

The bank’s general manager for crypto Emil Urmanshin said customers have a “huge appetite” to learn more about cryptocurrencies.

“‘Learn & Earn ‘will help them better understand the trends, risks and potential opportunities associated with Crypto,” Urmanshin said.

“Our collaboration with Web3 Foundation on Polkadot, one of the most popular blockchain networks, will help customers become more familiar with crypto concepts.”

Revolut, a bridge between bank, cryptocurrencies

The online UK bank provider has forayed into the crypto world for over 4 years. The company’s history with cryptocurrencies started in 2017 when it listed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin for trading. Months after, the online bank provider expanded the list of coins it supports, adding Bitcoin Cash and XRP. Last year, the financial app listed 11 more cryptocurrencies, bringing its crypto offerings to more than 20 tokens. Over 80 tokens are now listed on the online bank’s app.

On its mobile app, which has over 18 million active users, they can easily convert Great Britain Pounds (GBP) to cryptocurrencies and their coins to GBP at the click of buttons.