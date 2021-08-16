TL;DR Breakdown

Top American retail giant Walmart has hinted that it may begin accepting crypto payments in the next months. This is after the retail giant rolled out a vacancy to hire a crypto expert.

The crypto vacancy in the store is for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead who will be responsible for developing a digital currency strategy and roadmap for the firm. Although further details were not provided, it’s most reasonable that Walmart is set to begin accepting crypto payments.

Function of crypto expert at retail giant, Walmart store

The ad posted on Walmart’s LinkedIn Page stated that the firm is “seeking a visionary leader” to fill the so-called digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead position. The person would create a digital currency strategy for the big box store.

“You will be responsible for developing the Digital Currency strategy and product roadmap,” the ad said. “As an expert in Digital Currencies/ Cryptocurrency and Blockchain related technologies, you will drive the vision for the product and capabilities roadmap.”

The person would also “identify crypto-related investment and partnerships,” the ad detailed.

The basic requirements for the position are a Bachelor’s Degree (though MBA is preferred), more than ten years of experience in product or program management, technology commercialization, and experience with the cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies.

Just like Walmart, Amazon also recently rolled out vacancies for crypto experts in the firm. In July, the vacancy at Amazon was for an experienced product leader who would develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap.

It led to speculation that Amazon would accept Bitcoin payment, but a spokesperson for the firm has denied that the retail giant would accept Bitcoin payment soon.

With stores in the US, not many of them have begun accepting crypto payments. However, several tech firms, restaurants, hotels, and hospitality providers are into receiving crypto payments. Some are Burger King, KFC, AT&T, among others.