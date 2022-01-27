TL;DR Breakdown:

Reddit is testing an NFT profile verification feature for its 330 million users.

Microblogging platform Twitter launched a similar feature seven days ago.

Some people hated the idea and called it a waste of engineering resources.

Social networking platform Reddit might soon provide its 330 million monthly users the option of using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as profile pictures, a similar feature recently rolled out on Twitter.

This feature is currently in an early stage and hasn’t been publicized, according to Reddit. If launched, the users can choose any crypto art they own as a profile picture, including Reddit’s limited Ethereum-based NFTs known as “CryptoSnoos.” Speaking on this matter, the spokesperson for the social platform Tim Rathschmidt said:

“At the moment we’re testing the ability to use NFTs as profile pictures (avatars) and verify ownership. […] It’s a small, internal test and no decisions have been made about expanding or rolling out the capability.”

Reddit in NFT

Since NFTs broke out, the social discussion platform has been quietly connecting with the trend, starting from the auction of its limited CryptoSnoos NFTs. In October, the platform hinted at plans to develop an NFT marketplace amid the growing demand for NFTs on its platform.

At the time, Reddit sought to hire backend engineers for the NFT project, believing that “the NFT movement has only just begun,” Cryptopolitan reported.

Microblogging platform Twitter has also picked a huge interest in the non-fungible token market. On January 20, Twitter finally deployed its long-announced feature that allows users to verify and choose their NFTs as profile pictures on the platform. The verified NFTs are displayed in a hexagonal shape, unlike the regular circular shape.

Elon Musk disapproves NFTs as DP

Although this feature was limited to premium subscribers on Twitter Blue, it was disapproved by some people, including Elon Musk. The billionaire and Tesla founder said the feature was annoying and a waste of engineering resources.