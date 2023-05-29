Reddit NFT collection approaches 10 million amid spiraling growth

TL;DR Breakdown

Reddit is on the cusp of boasting about 10 million holders of its unique, collectible avatars – a staggering figure that has skyrocketed nearly a year after the launch of Reddit Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). This achievement, however, is not without controversy and calls into question the larger role of such digital collectibles within the expanding landscape of Web3 technologies.

Surging popularity amidst controversy

As reported by Dune Analytics, Reddit’s NFT ownership is nearing the milestone, with nearly 9.9 million users embracing the craze. Astonishingly, 7.7 million among these have single unique avatars, eschewing the proliferation of multiple wallets that has typified the digital collectible market. These avatars, innovative digital creations crafted by independent artists and Reddit content creators, have become a cultural phenomenon on the social media giant.

Despite the initial buzz fizzling out somewhat after reaching 3 million avatar holders in November 2022, 2023 saw exponential growth, nearly tripling the number of wallet owners over the past six months. However, the achievement is not without its dissenters. One Reddit user suggested that bots may be responsible for recent growth, highlighting a concern that has long plagued the digital economy.

An unlikely match: Reddit, gaming, and NFTs

A pivotal moment for Reddit came on May 26 when the platform announced its partnership with Ubisoft, a gaming powerhouse. Reddit users now have the opportunity to claim Rabbids NFT avatars, characters originating from Ubisoft’s hit video game series, “Rayman Raving Rabbids.” The move has resulted in a surge of engagement on the platform, demonstrating the enduring appeal of NFTs among Reddit’s user base.

The intermingling of the gaming industry with Reddit’s burgeoning NFT market has had unexpected benefits. Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, during a recent AMA session on Reddit, praised the social media platform’s innovative integration of NFTs, stating that Reddit was the only big tech company that had “cracked the NFT code.”

Polygon’s vision for Reddit and beyond

Nailwal’s remarks highlight the potential of Reddit’s NFT strategy and its wider implications for the future of Web3. He pointed out that having a secondary marketplace and an artist launchpad could be game-changers for Reddit’s NFT trajectory.

From a broader perspective, Nailwal sees Polygon, which supports Ethereum‘s public blockchains, as a crucial player in the Web3 space. By providing a scalable application platform, Polygon aims to become the “business or application layer for crypto,” creating synergies with leading brands like Nike, Starbucks, and Sotheby’s in the process.

As Reddit’s NFTs continue to grow, these digital collectibles stand as a testament to the evolving landscape of Web3 technologies, demonstrating the untapped potential and challenges of integrating such a disruptive innovation into the mainstream digital economy.