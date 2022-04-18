Cryptopolitan announces Reality Cards as guest project for upcoming Web3 Masterminds event

Cryptopolitan is happy to feature Reality Cards, a blockchain platform that turns real-world events into collectibles, as a guest project in the upcoming Web3 Masterminds session.

The event will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 20th April, at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Representing Reality Cards is the Director of Marketing, Anton Anhammer, who will be speaking with Forward Protocol’s Co-founder Mitch Rankin about the Reality Cards project, including other mind-blowing topics on NFTs, cryptocurrency, and Web 3.0.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

About Reality Cards

Reality Cards turns real-world events into collectables by combining a prediction market with an NFT marketplace. Being the world’s first NFT-based prediction market, Reality Cards was launched to enable users to not only bet on an outcome but also own the outcome. It plans to transfer governance and control to the community by merging into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

For more information and regular updates, kindly check out Forward Protocol’s website, Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram channel.