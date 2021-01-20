TL;DR Breakdown

David Barral becomes first player whose transfer fee was paid in Bitcoin

Bitcoin gets more adoption in the world of sports

Former Real Madrid star David Barral will go down in history to be the first professional player to be paid for in Bitcoin.

The Real Madrid star would be joining Segunda B side DUX Internacional de Madrid (Inter Madrid), having played for Spanish clubs like Sporting Gijon, Levante, and Real Madrid B.

The deal bringing the 37-year-old striker to Inter Madrid was entirely funded with cryptocurrency, courtesy of Criptana, a local platform for the purchase and sales of cryptocurrencies.

Real Madrid star transfer, another bridge between Bitcoin and sport

Cryptocurrency has continued to enjoy more recognition in the world of sports recently. In 2019, Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung marked as the first famous athlete in The United States to be paid in Bitcoin. The basketballer’s contract detailed that half of his salary would be paid in BTC as he encouraged fellow players to follow the same part.

Similarly, basketball club Dallas Mavericks became the second NBA franchise to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for both game tickets and merchandise. Bitpay was in charge of processing that payment through its website.

Football clubs also alongside Chillizz, have been launching their fan token. Clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, among others, have launched their Ethereum based fan token to boost fans’ relationships with footballers and the club.

About David Barral

Real Madrid Star Barral is a Spanish striker born in San Fernando, Cádiz, Andalusia, Barral started playing professionally in the lower divisions, with Real Madrid’s B and C-teams, with a loan stint at neighboring CF Fuenlabrada in between. In the 2006–07 season, he moved to Sporting de Gijón.

The 37-year-old has played for 12 clubs professionally in his 18-year senior career. He has scored 124 goals in his career.