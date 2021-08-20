TL;DR Breakdown:

Rario is set to release Cricket NFTs on the Elrond blockchain.

Cricket sports lovers will soon be able to trade and own related collectibles.

Rario, a cricket digital collectibles platform, has partnered with Elrond to release the sports-related non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. By launching cricket NFTs, Rario aims to extend cricket collectibles to the sports lovers, enabling them to own rare moments in the history of cricket.

Cricket NFTs to drop on Elrond

Rario didn’t specify when exactly the Cricket NFTs are scheduled to drop on the Elrond blockchain. However, it did mention that the marketplace will launch next month, enabling Cricket sports lovers to trade, collect, and play with officially licensed collectibles.

The collectibles will include player cards, video moments, and cricket artifacts. Per the announcement, the Cricket NFTs platform will also integrate the Elrond blockchain, which will enable users to interact with NFTs launched on the blockchain.

“The efficiency of the Elrond blockchain makes it an ideal platform for dropping carbon-negative NFTs that are easy to own and inexpensive to mint and transfer. We look forward to the Rario integration that will allow millions of fans to own their favorite sports moments,” said Beniamin Mincu, Elrond Network CEO.

The NFT space is getting bigger

The NFT space has seen an exponential kind of growth in users and trading volume since this year. In recent months, popular musicians, artists, celebrities, etc., have jumped on the trend to release their collections to fans, with many selling for hundreds of thousands.

As recently as August 18, Cryptopolitan reported that popular WWE superstar, John Cena, is planning to release his NFT collection. The NFT trend is likely to get stronger, given that many big-name companies are starting to dabble and build in the space.

Recently, Alibaba launched an NFT auction for artists and game developers.